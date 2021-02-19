What Happened To 'Seven Super Girls'? Here's What You Need To Know

Severn Super Girls’ Youtube channel was considered to be one of the most popular channels on the social media platform. It had a massive following among the youngsters and remained one of the top channels on Youtube for many years. However, to the dismay of the fans, the channel was suddenly shut down from Youtube a few years ago even though it had millions of subscribers. The reason behind the shut down of the channel was reportedly quite serious, which had led to a lot of criticism. However, many are still not aware of what happened to Seven Super Girls.

What happened to Seven Super Girls?

The channel was considered to be one of the earliest ones to receive a lot of popularity on Youtube. It garnered a following of nearly 10 million subscribers and had a brief run from 2008 to 2018. As the name of the channel suggests, it used to feature seven young women and every girl from the group would create and post a skit once a week. Each week had a different theme from the rest and content was created and posted accordingly. The channel successfully captured its target audience, i.e., teenagers.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lori Harvey? Get To Know The Ins And Outs Of The Star Child Here

The brand was co-founded by a man called Ian Rylett who was responsible for paying salaries to the girls for the videos that they used to film. However, the run of the channel came at a sudden halt when Rylett was arrested under the charges of molestation against one of the girls, according to Buzzfeed News. Detectives had been reportedly called into Rylett’s hotel room after he had allegedly demanded the girl to undress in front of him against her will. The girl, who was sixteen years of age at that time, had alleged that he had touched her private parts which ultimately led to his arrest.

ALSO READ: Is 'Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story' Based On True Events? Know Details

His arrest led to an abrupt halt in the creation of any more content. The Youtube channel had remained recluse for a long time, claiming that their videos had been demonetised. Youtube ultimately shut down the channel in 2018 and the group hasn’t been heard of ever since.

ALSO READ: James Bond Cast: Will Daniel Craig Return As The Iconic Spy After 'No Time To Die'?

ALSO READ: Michael Bolton And Zooey Deschanel Team Up To Host 'The Celebrity Dating Game'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.