Who Is Shubham Mishra? Vile Threat Video On Agrima Joshua Lands 'social Worker' In Lockup

Shubham Mishra is a 26-year-old man from Vadodra who has been arrested on Sunday by the City Police for allegedly hurling abuses and giving rape threats in an extremely distasteful rant against stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua on social media. The man shared a video, now deleted, on his Instagram account in which he has threatened comedian Agrima Joshua with a salacious vocabulary that has been brought to the attention of the National Commission for Women. The NCW directed Gujarat Police to take action against the accused after which Mishra spent the night in Vadodra Police Branch lockup.

Who is Shubham Mishra?

As recorded by the police, Shubham Mishra is a 26-year-old man and identifies himself as a 'social worker'. He is a Class 11 dropout and is a resident of Atladra area of Vadodra. The man is infamous for calling out and taking an aggressive stand on various matters that trend in the daily news. He does so through his YouTube video uploads and has close to 2 lakh subscribers for his channel.

In this case, an old video of stand up comedian Agrima Johsua went viral online a few days in which she had made slight of the upcoming statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian sea. She was then at the receiving end of massive criticism from the followers of the Maratha King and was accused of hurting their sentiments. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik even wrote a letter to the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding strict legal action against Agrima Joshua for her seemingly offensive jokes about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Joshua, on Friday, apologized for her actions and even took her video down from the social media after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instructed Mumbai police and Cyber cell to take action against her. The matter was somewhat resolved between the two but Shubham Mishra's profane video started doing the rounds on social media. It stood out from among the many who had been criticizing Joshua for the content of her comedy set.

The alleged threat video uploaded by Mishra on his Instagram handle, with over 35,000 followers, went viral and was shared by popular stand-up comedians such as Sumukhi Suresh, Vir Das and many Bollywood actors who sought police action as well as NCW intervention.

As on Sunday evening, a 'suo motu' case has been registered against Mishra at the Cyber Crime police station, following which Mishra was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (Obscenity), 504 (Intentionally insults to break public peace) 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 509 (Intending to insult modesty of a woman), as well as section 67 of the Information Technology Act (Transmission of electronic material which is lascivious or tends to deprave or corrupt people).

