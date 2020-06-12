Who Is Julius Dein's Girlfriend? Read About The English Street Magician's Lady Love

Julius Dein is a popular English street magician and illusionist. He has a YouTube channel with more than 800,000 subscribers, and is known for performing magic tricks with everyday objects like match sticks, cards, paper, cutter knife and etc.

Recently, Julius posted a video on his Instagram handle. The video features Julius and his girlfriend and Julius is seen performing a magic trick with water and glass, that deeply shocks his girlfriend. This has raised the interest of many fans, as they now want to know more about Julius Dein’s girlfriend.

Who is Julius Dein’s girlfriend?

Julius Dein’s girlfriend, Estelle Berglin is a Swedish Instagram influencer, Health and Fitness blogger, and a YouTube content creator. As per Julius Dein's Instagram account, the couple has reportedly been dating for about a year now. On YouTube, Estelle Berglin runs two channels, "Swealife" for her English audience and the other is her channel with her own name. In Stockholm, Sweden Estelle Berglin is a very well know social media personality.

Estelle Berglin also endorses fashion and swimwear brans on her Instagram account. On her YouTube channel, she has endorsed several major brands. Estelle makes videos such as beauty vlogs, makeup and skincare routines, transformations, fashion hauls, etc on both her channels. She is a travel and fitness enthusiast as she does various forms of exercises like endurance workout, cardio training, yoga, weight training and etc.

Estelle Berglin's age

Estelle Berglin is 23 years old and is currently living her life as a digital nomad. She started to pursue this lifestyle since she graduated from high school. She has a younger brother, William Berglin who featured in few of her YouTube videos and Instagram posts.

During her stay in Phuket, Thailand, Estelle Berglin graduated from International Bartender Course Degree. Julius Dein’s girlfriend now boasts a decent fan following of more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, and her YouTube channel has more than 75000 subscribers.

Estelle Berglin’s Instagram

Julius Dein’s girlfriend understands the social media platform, Instagram very well. This can be seen on her Instagram handle as her posts are very eye-catching and aesthetic at the same time. She features frequently on Julius Dein’s Instagram handle as well, as the English Magician surprises her with his magic tricks.

Here are some of the best posts from Estelle Berglin’s Instagram handle:

