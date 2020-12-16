Who Is Lily Adams From At&T Commercial? Know About Her Past Projects Here

For years, AT&T featured a salesgirl dressed in a powder blue shirt and fringes telling her customers the latest offers from the network company. While one may or may not have switched the data providers after watching the ads, a number of people have always searched for the name of the actor portraying the role of Lily Adams on the AT&T commercials. After having been a regular on the brand’s TV commercials, the actor did not appear in the ads from 2016 until earlier this year. So here is more information about who is Lily Adams from AT&T commercials.

Who is Lily from At&T commercial?

The girl who portrays the character of Lily in AT&T commercials is actually an actor. She has appeared in various TV shows and movies but gained prominence among fans after she started appearing in AT&T TV commercials. She assumed the character of Lily Adams in the commercials from 2013 to 2016.

The actor took a hiatus from the commercial, but made a comeback earlier this year. When she appeared again on the tv commercial of AT&T a number of fans of the actor were delighted to see her on screen. Check out some of the ad compilations of AT&T featuring Milana Vayntrub below.

ATT Commercial

In the advertisements, Milana Vayntrub is seen as a young enthusiastic salesgirl who understands her customers well enough. Moreover, she conveys the offers provided by the company to each customer that is best for them. Her clothing and hairstyle became her signature look for the character, so much so that even when she was not part of the commercials for multiple years, when she returned, people recognised her.

Many netizens have often revealed on social media that they loved watching her on their social media feeds and on the TV. Check out some of the tweets about her below.

My targeted ads are AT&T, probably because I bought a new phone recently and have commented multiple times about how cute I think Lily Adams is. — _mm512_maskz_hesnotthestig_epi64(0x42,vec1,vec2) (@HesNotTheStig) September 13, 2020

Mostly, ads just annoy me. It seems like ad creators go out of their way to make irritating sounds. When it's Lily Adams, or @MintMilana I seem always to be captivated by voice and herself. And I don't like, nor have, AT/T. — Andres Lyke (@AndresSuerte) December 3, 2020

I recently joined a Facebook group that is solely a fan group for the girl who plays Lily Adams on AT&T. My god that woman is so beautiful. Love seeing her in my feed. — David Kocher (@MisterKocher) December 14, 2020

Milana Vayntrub aka Lily Adams from AT&T is super attractive. Just saying. ❤️❤️ — Tylor Thomas Lenart. (@tylorlenart) September 2, 2020

Other works of ATT Commercial actress Milana Vayntrub

Milana Vayntrub has featured in Like Happens, Junk, Mother’s Little Helpers and is set to star in Werewolves Within that will be released soon. The actor has also starred in Other Space, This Is Us, House of Lies and @midnight. She will soon be seen in Die Hart.

