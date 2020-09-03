Nicole Poturalski's Husband Roland Mary: All You Need To Know About The Restaurateur

The 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski has been making headlines since romance rumours between her and Brad Pitt had sparked in late 2019. The pair was recently spotted arriving at the Le Bourget Airport in France and then headed to Pitt’s £50 million vacation home Chateau Miraval in the South of France. However, the young German model is married and also has a seven-year-old son with her husband. Read on to know, “Who is Nicole Poturalski’s husband?”

Who is Nicole Poturalski’s husband?

According to a report by Daily Mail, Nicole Poturalski is German but was born in Warsaw, Poland. The model moved to Berlin at a young age to kick off her career in the world of Glamour and became a successful model. Nicole who goes by the name “Nico Mary” professionally, is married to the German restaurant owner Roland Mary. Nicole Poturalski and Roland Mary are still married even though the model is dating the 56-year-old actor Brad Pitt.

Roland Mary is a German Restaurateur

Roland Mary is 68 years old and owns the famous Borchardt Restaurant in Berlin, Germany. The Daily Mail report reveals that Brad Pitt had first met Nicole [Poturalski] in August 2019 at her husband’s restaurant Borchardt. Pitt was in Germany for the premiere of his film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. A source at Borchardt confirmed that romance was sparked between the two when Nicole slipped Brad her number while walking by his table.

Roland Mary knows Brad Pitt since 2009

Brad Pitt first met Roland Mary in 2009 when he was in Berlin for the premiere of his film Inglourious Basterds. Brad has been a regular customer at Borchardt since then. Roland Mary’s restaurant is an iconic eatery and has reportedly become a landmark Berlin's show business scene. Many popular people like US President Barack Obama and German leader Angela Merkel have dined at the restaurant. Other notable dinner guests at this eatery include George Clooney, Madonna, Natalie Portman, Hugh Jackman and even Harvey Weinstein.

Nicole Poturalski’s husband has five kids

Nicole Poturalski’s husband, Roland Mary has been married several times and has five children. He has a seven-year son named Emil with Nicole. A source close to the restaurateur also revealed that he has a very philosophical yet liberal approach when it comes to marriage.

Nicole and Roland in an open marriage?

The source further stated to Daily Mail that Nicole and Roland are in an open relationship. Apparently Roland Mary is not jealous of Nicole’s relationship with Brad. However, the restaurateur has not commented on Nicole and Brad’s relationship yet.

Roland Mary Net worth

According to a report on Celebrity Net worth portal, Roland Mary is worth somewhere between $30-$40 million dollars. His restaurant Borchardt is one of the most high-end restaurants in Berlin. He has amassed most of his wealth from his highly successful restaurant business.

Disclaimer: The above information about Roland Mary net worth has been sourced from various websites and media reports. Republic World does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

