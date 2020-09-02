Who Is Nicole Poturalski? Here's All You Need To Know About Brad Pitt's Girlfriend

On August 26, Us Weekly published pictures of Brad Pitt’s alleged new girlfriend. The girl in the pictures was later identified as Nicole Poturalski, a 27-year-old German Model. Nicole was seen arriving at the Le Bourget Airport in France, with Brad Pitt. The pair then headed to Chateau Miraval in South of France, where Pitt owns a vacation home. In November 2019, Brad and Nicole were also seen getting cosy during Kanye West’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019. Read on to find out, “Who is Nicole Poturalski?”

Who is Nicole Poturalski?

Nicole Poturalski is from Germany

According to a report on PopSugar, Nicole Poturalski is a model who goes by "Nico Mary" professionally. She has been represented by three modelling agencies that represent her: A Management in Germany, Official Models in New York, and NEXT Models in Los Angeles. Although Nicole is currently dividing her time between Berlin and LA, she is originally from Bergkamen, a town in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Nicole had moved to Berlin at 19 with her mother, Agnieszka, to pursue her modelling career.

She is a Polyglot

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Nicole speaks five languages. She is fluent in English and German. Her Facebook profile reveals that she was born in Warsaw, Poland, hence she also speaks intermediate Polish. Nicole Poturalski has also spent a lot of time in France and Italy. Hence she also speaks intermediate French and Italian. It has been stated in the report that Nicole was 13 when she was spotted by a talent scout while visiting Disneyland Paris.

Nicole Poturalski has been married before

Nicole was reportedly married to the owner of Berlin's famed Borchardt Restaurant Roland Mary. She also shares a seven-year-old son with her former spouse. Reports also claim that Brad Pitt had visited Borchardt frequently while he was in Berlin for the film premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Nicole is a highly successful model

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Nicole has an impressive modelling portfolio. She has been featured on the covers of German editions of Harper's Bazaar and Grazia. She has also featured in the September 2020 issue of Elle Germany. Nicole also sports a discreet tattoo on the back of her neck, which says “Moon”.

Who is Nicole Poturalski’s husband?

A report on Daily Mail revealed that Roland Mary, who is 68 years old, has been married several times in the past. Mr Mary is reportedly in an open relationship with his wife Nicole Poturalski. The pair also shares a seven-year-old son Emil. Mr Mary and Brad Pitt have known each other for many years. They were first acquainted when Pitt was shooting the Quentin Tarantino film Inglorious Bastards in Germany in 2009.

Nicole Poturalski Instagram Updates

Nicole Poturalski has over 100,000 followers on her Instagram handle. The model mostly posts pictures of herself from her modelling projects. Here are some of the best posts from Nicole’s Instagram handle.

