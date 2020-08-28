Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Is A 27 Year Old Model; All You Need To Know

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was recently spotted with the 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski. Both were spotted at an airport outside Paris on Wednesday, August 26th. The news comes four years after he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie got separated publically. Currently, the ex-couple is battling for custody of their six kids as well as their French chateau, which has caused a delay in their divorce. Read on for more details about the new love birds.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Reunite For 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Virtual Table

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski

Page Six has confirmed the news stating that the masked couple went to Pitt's chateau in the south of France as well. Earlier the Daily Mail had reported some pictures of Pitt and Poturalski together back in November 2019. They were at Kanye West’s Hollywood Bowl concert back in November last year.

According to Marie Claire, Nicole Poturalski hails from Poland and spends her time working in California and Germany. She was recruited at the age of 13 at Disneyland Paris when she started working. Poturalski has been already successful in Germany and was even featured in German Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia, as well as on the cover of ELLE Germany. She goes by the name of Nico Mary and also speaks five languages. She is also a mother of a young son named Emil with whom she often posts on Instagram as well.

ALSO READ| When Brad Pitt Revealed Interesting Details About His Favourite Football Club; Read

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were officially divorced in April 2019, and 'Pitt' was dropped from her name after their attorneys requested a bifurcated verdict. This means the two married people will be declared single while other issues remain, which includes finances, french chateau, and child custody of their six kids. The actors spent around 12 years together and were married for two years. Pitt was earlier married to Jennifer Aniston for 5 years. While Jolie was earlier married to Jonny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton, before getting married to Brad.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt Starrer 'The Devil’s Own' Best Dialogues That Fans Will Want To Know

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt’s Attorneys Allege Ex-wife Angelina Jolie Is Trying To Delay Custody Case

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock & Nicole Poturalski Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.