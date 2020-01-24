Nithiin And Shalini's Wedding Date And Guest List Finalised; Read All The Details

The Tollywood young heartthrob Nithiin is all set to start a new phase of his life. The actor is reportedly getting married to a long-time friend Shalini. According to a report in a leading South entertainment website, it is an arranged-cum-love marriage for the lovebirds.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin's Dance Video Tribute

Nithiin-Shalini ties the knot

The report claims that Nithiin and Shalini's wedding preparations are going on a full swing. The wedding venue is ready and the guest list is also finalized. It also informs that the pre-wedding celebrations will begin on April 15, 2020. Nithiin and Shalini will be getting married on April 16, 2020. The report also talks about how Shalini and Nithiin have known each other for four years. Their families had proposed the marriage to the two and they agreed.

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna Is Enjoying The 'perfect Weather' In Rome With Bheeshma Co-star Nithiin

Nithiin and his family have started the wedding preparations. Invites are being sent to close friends and relatives. The report says that the wedding will be attended only by the near and dears of the couple and their families. The wedding will be a lavish affair and would take place in Dubai. The guest list of this joyous occasion consists of only 50 to 60 members only. Nithiin and Shalini's families wished to have the ceremony in the presence of close-knit. The arrangements in the hotel and the bookings of flights have begun.

ALSO READ | Bheeshma Teaser Out, Fans React To Nithiin Chasing Rashmika Mandanna

On the work front, Nithiin is packed with the shooting of his next movie Bheeshma. The actor will be seen alongside the Kannada actor and beauty Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is directed by Venky Kudumula. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Bheeshma's music is given by Mahati Sagar. Nithiin will also be playing the protagonist in Chandrashekar Yeleti's directed movie which is still untitled. He is also a part of Rang De, directed by Venky Atluri.

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Stepping Into Bollywood; Details Inside

ALSO READ | Bheeshma: Nithiin & Rashmika Make A Striking Pair In The First Teaser

Image Courtesy: Nithiin Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.