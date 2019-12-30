Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin's Dance Video Tribute

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are packed because of their tight schedule which includes the shooting of their upcoming film, Bheeshma in Positano, Italy. The actors are really enjoying themselves on the sets while shooting for the film. Rashmika and Nithiin recently uploaded a video on their social media. In the video, the two are dancing to Hrithik Roshan's song Ghungroo from his latest film, War. Rashmika took to her Instagram to share a video of her dancing to Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo song with her Bheeshma co-star Nithiin. She wrote, "Love to you @iHrithik sir, From #Bheeshma team from Positano. Ps. Sorry for the no sync in music. @actor_nithiin @VenkyKudumula (sic)". Read more about Hrithik Roshan's reaction to the dance video tribute.

Rashmika and Nithiin on Ghungroo

The couple, Rashmika and Nithiin showed off their dancing skills by recreating the hook step from Ghungroo. The special thing about the video is that they recorded the video at the exact same location where the party number was shot. Well, the War star, Hrithik Roshan has also seen their video and reacted to the cute effort. The actor took to his Twitter to thank the couple for recreating the hook step of Ghungroo. He also gave his best wishes for their upcoming movie, Bheeshma. Sharing the details about the idea of the video, Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula talking to a news publishing house said that they have been shooting in Italy for the last few days. Nithiin, who is a huge fan of Hrithik decided to pay tribute to him with this act.

Sweet. Thank you so much Rashmika & Nithiin. Best wishes for #Bheeshma! Love you guys :) https://t.co/twzubWSuWQ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 28, 2019

