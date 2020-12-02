Why Did Logan Paul And Josie Break Up? Read To Know All Details

The 25-year-old YouTuber Logan Paul has called it quits with girlfriend Josie Canseco. The YouTuber accidentally let it slip during a recent episode of his podcast. Logan had been dating the 24-year-old social media star and model Josie Cancesco since early 2020 and the couple had also quarantined together during the lockdown. Read on to find out why did Logan Paul and Josie break up:

Why did Logan Paul and Josie break up?

Logan Paul's girlfriend, Josie Cancesco is the daughter of the former MLB player Jose Cancesco. A report in Distractify revealed that the pair was first spotted holding hands at the beginning of 2020. The pair was spotted together at the Rose Bowl Flea Market after Josie split from her long-term relationship with television star Brody Jenner in October of 2019.

In a later interview with Entertainment Tonight, Logan confirmed that he and Josie were in fact an item. The pair even posted pictures with each other on their Instagram handle and made proclamations of love in the captions. However, in the November 24 episode of Impaulsive, he accidentally let it slip that they have called it quits.

Paul said, “It might come off a little odd, these exchanges I'm having with women who aren't my girlfriend," he said before adding, “ex-girlfriend.” He later went on to add, "I mean, I didn't really plan — It's hard," he said. He then continued, "I've always really valued the privacy of my relationship because my life is already pretty public so I don't feel like either Josie or myself needs to give an explanation if we don't feel like it.”Logan then ended the small chat about his relationship by saying, "It was a special time for both of our lives. It just didn't end up working out," he explained.

Logan Paul gets into a Twitter war with Josie's father Jose Cancesco

While Logan did not reveal the reason for his break up with Josie, in the upcoming days, it became clear that there were still some stinging feelings. After Logan’s brother, Jake Paul’s fight on the Thanksgiving weekend many celebrities reacted to the results of the match. Josie’s father Jose Cancesco also tweeted, “I will fight anyone of the Logan Brothers they have enough for anyone with any type of talent yet or fighting skills.''

To this Logan replied by saying, “no problem. I love smashing Canseco's.”Jose shot back by saying, “By the way Logan Paul I'm a huge fan of Floyd Mayweather maybe if you take this fight I'll have him train me then you'll really be in trouble.” Josie Canseco is yet to comment on the breakup. The pair has swiped their Instagram handle clean of each other's pictures since their split.

Image Source: Logan Paul & Josei Cancesco (Official Instagram)

