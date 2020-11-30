LeBron James Probably The One NBA Star Jake Paul Is Not Ready To Fight

Jake Paul and Nate Robinson took over the internet this week, entertaining people with their heavily one-sided fight. NBA fans took to trolling Robinson immediately after, sharing countless Nate Robinson memes on Twitter and other social media sites. Robinson's knockout also prompted a parallel discussion on Twitter with an intriguing possibility.

Will there be a Jake Paul vs LeBron James fight in the future?

The one NBA player Jake Paul don’t want to fight pic.twitter.com/AWACpmt5d2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 29, 2020

While Paul won the fight against Robinson, he appears to be done facing NBA players for now. After the fight, Paul was asked about his victory and if he would like to face Akron native and Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James. Paul, who was himself born in Ohio, refused the offer.

The 23-year-old cursed, before adding that the four-time NBA champion is "too big" for him. While Paul managed to win against Robinson (who is taller than him), he might not hold his own against James. James is 6'8" and reportedly weighs 260 pounds. While Paul has been training for some time, he is 6'1".

Fans agreed with Paul, believing that James cannot be taken down by the YouTuber. While Paul has spoken about James, the Lakers star is yet to comment on the fight. However, he did compliment Snoop Dogg and his hilarious commentary, which indicated the 35-year-old saw at least one of the fights.

My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson knockout video

While James did not tweet about Robinson directly, many NBA stars like Steph Curry, Joel Embiid and Bradley Beal commented on the fight. NBA fans also chose to call out Robinson for his apparent overconfidence before the fight, where he promised to beat Paul in the ring. However, it took Paul only a few minutes to knock him out.

I see no lies — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

His training gave him the edge, despite Robinson's height advantage. After his round-one knockout, Paul got in a three-punch combination that completely knocked out Robinson with a short right hook to his chin. "It was an overhand right [that finished the fight] but he was better than I expected," Paul said after the game.

(Image credits: AP)