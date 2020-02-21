Here's Taapsee Pannu's Exact Reaction To Anubhav Sinha's Dialogues; See Picture

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has revealed how she feels each time she reads the dialogues written by writer-director Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee, who will be seen in the movie Thappad has been posting pictures on her social media account. She has recently been sharing behind the scene as well as still pictures from her upcoming film Thappad.

These still pictures have helped her fans gain an insight into what her role in the movie is going to be like. Fans also get a hint as to what they should expect from the film. Taapsee Pannu recently shared a new picture from the sets of the film on her social media. Check out the picture shares by the Manmarziyaan actor.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Talks About 'Thappad's' Amrita Being A"daddy's Girl" With A Sweet Insta Post

Taapsee Pannu appreciates Anubhav Sinha's writing

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Slayed In A Beaded Gown During An Award Function; See Pictures

Taapsee Pannu posted in the picture on her social media account and captioned the post saying that the picture perfectly indicates what she feels after she reads the dialogues written by Anubhav Sinha. In the picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen turning around to look at Sinha while praising him with hand gestures.

Taapsee Pannu is seen wearing a light ochre-coloured kurta and a white coloured dupatta. She has her hair tied in a ponytail, however, her face isn’t visible in the picture.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Goes De-glam As 'Amrita' In These Pics From 'Thappad'

Taapsee Pannu also posted a picture from the promotions of the film. She is seen wearing a plaid attire as she pairs the look with a pair of sunglasses. She stands alongside the director of Thappad, Anubhav Sinha in the picture.

Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the role of Amrita in the movie Thappad. Thappad is a family drama helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The movie is Taapsee’s second collaboration with the director after the two worked together for the film Mulk. Thappad is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Receives Positive Early Reviews, Fans Say "so Badly Needed"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.