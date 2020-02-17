Did Vijay Deverakonda Also Direct His Film 'World Famous Lover'?

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda recently had a Valentine Day release for his film World Famous Lover. The film features Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa. The movie is an anthology romantic drama released across theatres on February 14, 2020.

Like his previous films Dear Comrade and Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, fans were pretty excited to catch their hero in action. Despite the fan buzz around, the film received an underwhelming response at the Box Office over its first weekend. According to rumours, actor Vijay Deverakonda has now reshot a few scenes from the film because he was not happy with how it turned out to be.

Did actor Vijay Deverakonda also direct World Famous Lover?

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Aces The Lungi Look For 'World Famous Lover' Promotion, See Pics

According to a leading daily, a source close to the project has said that the film's director Kranthi Madhav and Vijay had a massive fallout on the sets of the film. The source added that they could not gel and Vijay, who is usually an active participant behind the camera as well was not on the same page as his director.

They also revealed that the film's scenes turned out to be quite different than the way Vijay had imagined them. They further said that it would be correct to say that Deverakonda was disappointed and had to take control.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Shares Glimpse Of 'World Famous Lover', Introduces The Character Yamini

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has now moved to produce his upcoming project, Fighter. The film is set to be a romantic entertainer directed by Puri Jagannadh. According to sources, the film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and will reportedly have Ananya Panday as the lead.

The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Dharma Productions. The cast of the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, and Aali among others.

ALSO READ | World Famous Lover: Tamilrockers, Movierulz Leak Vijay Deverakonda-starrer

ALSO READ | Check Out Vijay Deverakonda’s Net Worth As 'World Famous Lover' Releases Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.