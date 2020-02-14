World Famous Lover: Tamilrockers, Movierulz Leak Vijay Deverakonda-starrer

The latest film to fall prey to Film piracy is the Telugu movie World Famous Lover. Film Piracy is not a novel concept in the Indian Film Industry. Time and again some freakish piracy sites like Bit torrent, Movierulz, Tamilrockers or others, have leaked unreleased movies online. This time, Tamilrockers, the most notorious site of them all, has leaked the much-anticipated Vijay Deverakonda starrer right before its release.

'World Famous Lover' Leaked Online by Tamilrockers

Reportedly, the highly anticipated World Famous Lovers, starring Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Devarakonda is now available online for download. Irrespective of the fact that movie piracy is illegal in India, Tamilrockers have time and again leaked some of the biggest films online. Some of the films that have become victims of piracy to this notorious site include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and many more.

Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover is a romantic drama starring popular Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajessh. Fans of Vijay Deverakonda are shocked after hearing the news of the online leak of the movie by Tamilrockers, which is supposed to hit the theatres worldwide on February 14 th 2020, that is Valentine's Day. The story plot of World Famous Lover revolves around the life of a man who has an endearing and charming personality and is nothing short of a casanova. Initially, he enjoys his life-pattern but slowly and gradually it starts getting toxic. Catherine and Izabelle Leite are also playing pivotal roles in the film. Watch trailer here-

With World Famous Lover movie download attainable online now, the makers of the film might have to incur some irreparable losses. Tamilrockers distribute copyright material online, and generally, this not only affects the strength of mall-theatres running its shows but also deeply destroys the buzz and anticipation of the film. As viewers get to see the films online, even before its release, it defeats the entire purpose of having an amazing movie-watching experience in a theater. For a long time now, DMCA along with governing authorities have been trying to curb down the piracy wave. But with a rise in the number of such incidents, their efforts seem to go in vain.

