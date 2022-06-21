World Music Day: See How Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn & More Commemorated Occasion

World Music Day is commemorated annually in the month of June and this year, it is celebrated on the 21st of this month. The special day underscores the significance of music in people’s lives. It aims to recognise and honour musicians and young artists for their contribution to the music industry. While the entire world is celebrating this special occasion, many artists from the Bollywood fraternity are joining the bandwagon while wishing their fans on World Music Day.

Ajay Devgn thanks ‘autotune’ on World Music Day

Ajay Devgn recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen singing with a mic in front of him. While wishing fans on World Music Day, he penned a hilarious note thanking autotune for making him feel that he possessed singing talent. Take a look-

From listening to making music... Never thought I possessed this skill…



PS:- Thanks Autotune :P#WorldMusicDay pic.twitter.com/ICEOzlCNBf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 21, 2022

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan took to his official Facebook handle and shared a video of himself wherein he was seen beautifully crooning an old Bollywood song while playing the piano. In the caption, he mentioned that it was his favourite song.

Moreover, actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana interacted with Pinkvilla and reflected on how music has always been his "best friend." He even stated that he is the happiest when he expresses himself through music and while being eager to speak to people and bare his heart and soul with the new tracks. Adding to it, he also revealed how he wanted his musical identity to be effortless, new age, slightly off-beat yet cool, melodious and always youth-facing. While signing off, he also teased the fans by revealing that he has some special tracks that he will be unveiling soon.

“Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I have tried to be on that journey every time I have sung. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new age, slightly off-beat yet cool, melodious and always youth-facing. Today, I’m really excited to share that I have been working on some really beautiful tracks which I can’t wait to share,” Ayushmann Khurrana said.

Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn/Instagram/@ayushmannk