World Spanish Language Day: These Spanish Actors Taught Us The Basics Of The Language

Watching a good TV show in Spanish can get you to learn some basic Spanish and enjoy doing so. There are some famous Spanish actors who gave us a chance to learn some Spanish by watching this amazingly created TV shows which had the sole concern of teaching us basic Spanish. Actors named Fernando Castillo Saavedra, Vanessa Otero, and Heath Ledger have a given a chance to learn some Spanish in these TV shows. Below are some of the famous produced TV shows with the Spanish audience in mind. Have a look at the list of some actors and their shows on this World Spanish Language Day.

Spanish actors who taught us the basics of Spanish

Fernando Castillo Saavedra

Fernando Castillo Saavedra is one of the popular actors of Spanish TV who starred in the popular TV show, Destinos. A 52-episode Spanish series named, Destinos was created with the only determination of teaching Spanish while focusing on some basic words and phrases during everyday life. The TV series itself is very well done and geared towards a high learner or lower intermediate Spanish learner. The storyline of Destinos, starring Fernando Castillo Saavedra is quite interesting and has some amazing dialogue and a great plotline as the lead character travels to different Latin American countries.

Vanessa Otero

Extra is a TV series starring Vanessa Otero which was also created especially to teach Spanish. This TV series is very similar to the super popular American TV series "Friends." The story of this series is about a boy named Sam who is an English native and went to live in Barcelona to learn Spanish. The advantage of watching this series, starring Vanessa Otero is that they speak very slowly, so it is very easy to understand. If you are a more advanced level Spanish speaker, you are most likely just watching the Spanish dubbed audio version of Friends.

Úrsula Corberó

Money Heist is a Spanish language crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. The story is all about a criminal mastermind who goes by "The Professor" has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history. This plan is to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. The lead actors who taught us some basic Spanish in this show are Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, and Itziar Ituño. Money Heist is one of the most popular Spanish shows to watch which is a pack of crime, heist, thrill, and an exciting Telenovela.

