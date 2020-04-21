Kim Kardashian Binge-watched This Series During Her Time In Quarantine

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the whole world at a halt. The entertainment industry also is facing the consequences as all the productions have been stopped. But this time has given film stars the break that they don't usually get due to their hectic schedules. Recently, Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter to tweet about the show she recently binged watched. Read here to know what show she watched.

Kim Kardashian binge-watched this show

I just binged Big Little Lies! It’s sooo good! Who has seen it? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2020

Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter on April 20, 2020, to tell her fans that she has binged the show Big Little Lies. She also expressed that the show is good which induicates that she liked the show. She also asked her fans whether they have watched it as well. Here is how fans reacted to Kim Kardashian.

Fans react to Kim binge-watching Big Little Lies

I haven’t . Is it good? — Wilmarie Ortiz (@xKingofQueens) April 20, 2020

You’re late girl — Victor Angel Campos (@lesVicc) April 20, 2020

Kim... you’re a couple years late — Cat (@CatherineBrach3) April 21, 2020

Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies is an American drama television series which is based on the novel of the same name. This book is written by Liane Moriarty and the show is created by David E. Kelley. Big Little Lies premiered on HBO on February 19, 2017, and has two seasons so far. The story revolves around the apparently perfect lives of upper-class mothers whose children are at a prestigious elementary school. They get together and become involved in a murder after a single mother moves to their quaint Californian beach town.

