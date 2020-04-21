Kim Kardashian Binge-watched This Series During Her Time In Quarantine

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter to tell her fans what she binge-watched recently. She saw the American drama Big little lies during her time in quarantine.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the whole world at a halt. The entertainment industry also is facing the consequences as all the productions have been stopped. But this time has given film stars the break that they don't usually get due to their hectic schedules. Recently, Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter to tweet about the show she recently binged watched. Read here to know what show she watched.  

Read Also| How Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kendall And Kylie Are Spending Lockdown

Kim Kardashian binge-watched this show

Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter on April 20, 2020, to tell her fans that she has binged the show Big Little Lies. She also expressed that the show is good which induicates that she liked the show. She also asked her fans whether they have watched it as well. Here is how fans reacted to Kim Kardashian.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian To Kylie: Times When 'KUWTK' Sisters Had A Fashion Face-off With Each Other

Fans react to Kim binge-watching Big Little Lies 

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Praises Beyonce Years After Reports Of Their Cat Fight; Details Inside

Big Little Lies 

Big Little Lies is an American drama television series which is based on the novel of the same name. This book is written by Liane Moriarty and the show is created by David E. Kelley. Big Little Lies premiered on HBO on February 19, 2017, and has two seasons so far. The story revolves around the apparently perfect lives of upper-class mothers whose children are at a prestigious elementary school. They get together and become involved in a murder after a single mother moves to their quaint Californian beach town. 

Read Also| Courteney Cox, Kim Kardashian, And Jared Leto's Meticulously Organised Kitchens; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories