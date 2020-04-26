World Veterinary Day Images To Share With Friends And Your Veterinarian

World Veterinary Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of April each year. This year, World Veterinary Day will be celebrated on April 25, 2020. This day is dedicated to the appreciation of veterinarians, who are essential to the field of healthcare and medical science. Veterinarians always work to promote animal welfare and health.

Moreover, they not only keep our pets healthy but they also make sure that our cattle and poultry are healthy and disease-free. The World Veterinary Association, which is the largest coalition of veterinarians, started celebrating this day all the way back in 2000. If you want to show your appreciation for Veterinarians on World Veterinary Day, here are a few images that you can send to your friends, family, and the Veterinarian who takes care of the animals in your life.

World Veterinary Day Images

Today is #WorldVeterinaryDay, the annual celebration of the veterinary profession. This year we'd like to mark it by saying a massive thank you, not just to our own vets and vet nurses, but to all the key workers who are saving pets' lives under challenging of circumstances. ❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/TMJybYLHfj — Vets Now ECC (@VetsNowECC) April 25, 2020

Learning to be kind is one way of dealing with animals#WorldVeterinaryDay #WorldVetDay pic.twitter.com/ImwEtBqZ2k — SARS_WILL_NEVER_BE_YOUR_COMPEER (@daniel_valkroh) April 25, 2020

To find hidden pain, In their silence.

To find essence of love, In the way they look.

To know without being told, To heal by touch,

A life time 1 should learn, To be a Veterinarian.

- THE DARK KNIGHT

HAPPY #WorldVeterinaryDay pic.twitter.com/xGpGKEKvw8 — Gagan Kumar Soni (@gagansoni9602) April 25, 2020

[World Veterinary Day 2020]



Today is World Veterinary Day! This year’s theme “Environmental protection for improving animal and human health” celebrates One Health and the veterinarians working to improve One Health around the world.#worldveterinaryday #ivsa #wvd2020 pic.twitter.com/s3nVIkEBsi — IVSA GLOBAL (@IVSA_GLOBAL) April 25, 2020

Happy World Veterinary Day!

Its great to have someone looking after health and suffering of animals when everyone are busy with their own life.#WorldVeterinaryDay #Covid_19@DrRanjithReddy @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/e9s4uBkXaM — PetYaari (@PetYaari) April 25, 2020

April 25 is #WorldVeterinaryDay! We thank our colleagues and partners working to keep animals healthy around the world. #animalhealth #animaldiseases pic.twitter.com/cJQp72JsBI — FAO Animal Health (@FAOAnimalHealth) April 24, 2020

#WorldVeterinaryDay

Today let's thank the vet for taking care of animals !

With lots of love 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/uFP9YiOWlY — Lokesh Namala (@LokeshNamala) April 25, 2020

Thank you to all the doctors who help and save lives of our furry friends #WorldVeterinaryDay pic.twitter.com/3i64smwUK5 — Arushi Batra (@arushi_bat) April 25, 2020

#WorldVeterinaryDay is this Saturday!



Our chance to remind everyone....



👇Veterinarians improve our world👇 pic.twitter.com/GEvCuyao8y — HealthforAnimals (@Health4Animals) April 23, 2020

Veterinarians know that environmental, human and animal health are inextricably linked. Negative changes to our environment will ultimately harm ourselves and the animals in our care.#WorldVeterinaryDay #DünyaVeterinerHekimlerGünü #WorldVeterinaryDay2020NG pic.twitter.com/OPfvkQUBgK — Dr.Jivago (@DrJivago79) April 25, 2020

