Bizarre! Danville Veterinarian Eats Orange With Peel, Watch Video

Where the health benefits of an orange are countless and rewarding, it is an orange that turned out to be the incentive behind a doctor's unpredicted fame. A rather absurd video of a veterinarian's daily lunch routine has taken social media by storm. A Danville veterinarian has easily garnered popularity by a 25-second video that was uploaded on Tik Tok. In the video, Dr Jeff was seen consuming a orange with peel. Now, the abrupt part of the video lies in how he ate the orange. Take a look at the video that came around as a shocking and a unique one.

While he usually likes a fruit alongside his lunch, Smith was recorded washing an orange with soap and then consuming it without taking the peel off while the rest of the staff is seen standing shocked. The video of the strange meal was recorded by the Danville Family Vet office and uploaded on video-sharing platform.

Peel on, fame on

Dr Jeff generally has his hands on all social media platforms in order to associate with the guardians of his patients, but little had he expected about the unpredicted fame that lay on his way.

He calls himself the Tik Tok Vet and says his staff instantly started recording.

“It was getting about a hundred thousand views per hour," said Smith. "I was just checking my phone. You know we just set up our Tik Tok a month ago and so I just had all of the notifications on it. It was just like bloop, bloop, bloop, bloop.”

The video has also been widely shared on Twitter pertaining to how shocking and unique the orange consumption was.

Fan following gained and heightened

The follower count on the Danville Family Vet account rapidly climbed from 40 to around 11,000 followers and the staff intends to upload more funny videos. The video has collected more than 2 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes and comments. Besides this, Dr Smith has also started a challenge known as the Dr Smith challenge wherein he posts his lunch and snacks for people to check and try.

