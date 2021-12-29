Year-ender 2021: From Yohani To Sahdev Dirdo, Check Out Top Viral Sensations Of The Year

2021 has been a delight for all the netizens as they witnessed some of the popular sensations the entire year including Yohani's Sinhalese Song, Pakistani girl's roti making video, Sahdev Dirdo's Bachpan Ka Pyaar, Khaby's relatable funny videos, Dancing Dadi's video, and many more. Here are some of the top viral trends of 2021 that won the fans' hearts and took the internet by storm.

Yearender 2021: Top Viral Trends of 2021

Sahdev Dirdo's Bachpan Ka Pyaar

Sahdev Dirdo's video in which he sang a local song, Bachpan Ka Pyaar, attracted netizens' attention in no time and went viral on social media. As it also gained the attention of many celebrities, Bollywood rapper, Badshah also approached him and collaborated with him and released their video together.

Yohani's Sinhalese Song

Yohani Diloka de Silva is a popular Sri Lankan singer and songwriter who received immense love and fame on social media when she posted her video singing a melodious Sinhalese song. The video went viral among the netizens in a short while and now her songs have been trending all over the internet.

Pakistani girl's roti making video

Aamina Reyaz, a 15-year-old Pakistani girl garnered netizens' love for her videos in which she was seen making Rotis. Her hazel eyes were also the reason behind the video going viral on social media.

Daughter-Mother Gucci Belt Banter

Chabi Gupta posted a video clip of her mother's reaction to her when she revealed that she bought a Rs 35,000 Gucci belt. The video of her mother's hilarious response left the viewers in splits.

Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri Hori Hai' video

The sensational Pakistani content developer, Dananeer Mobeen's video drew massive attention from the netizens in which she was seen making a video saying ‘yeh hum hai, yeh humari car hai aur ye humari pawri hori hai’ with an accent.

Khaby's relatable videos

Khaby Lame is among the top sensations of the world for his quirky yet relatable funny videos in which he pokes fun at life hacks videos while demonstrating better solutions for the same.

Dancing Dadi

Ravi Bala Sharma aka Dancing Dadi took the internet by storm with her snazzy dancing style and became a huge hit among the netizens with her performance on the trending song, 'Chaka Chak.'

Image: Instagram/@badboyshah/@yohanimusic