Yella Beezy Trends On Twitter After Nude Video Leaks, Sends Fans In A Frenzy

American rapper Markies Deandre Conway is best known by the stage name Yella Beezy. The singer became a Rap icon ever since he came to limelight. The Texas rapper has produced some hit singles like That's On Me, Bacc at It Again, Up One and Goin Through Some Thangs. However, lately, the 29-year-old rapper has been trending on Twitter and Google for reasons other than his music. In the last two days, the singer has been trending on Twitter because an unknown source leaked a nude video of him. Here’s what happened.

Yella Beezy video: Leaked video the rapper sent fans in a frenzy

Upon some sleuthing, it was discovered that recently a nude video of the rapper was leaked by someone on Twitter. The source of the leak has not been identified, however, it soon went viral online. The video features the rapper in a kitchen, holding his pants in one hand and what appears to be a gun in the other. He walks across the room, but the camera placed on the top of the room’s entrance captures the rapper walking semi-naked.

Clearly, fans of the rapper went into a frenzy after the video was leaked online. Within minutes several memes began floating on Twitter about the video. Many fans commented on the video, one fan named ‘Shocker Con’ stated, “Someone explains what’s going on here. Did his shorts fall and he decided to keep walking?” Many users pointed out how they did not notice the gun in his hand at first.

Someone explain what’s going on here. Did his shorts fall and he decided to keep walking? ðŸ˜© pic.twitter.com/X1IYVEp73x — Shocker Con (@Keli__Kelz) January 3, 2021

Here’s how fans on Twitter reacted to Yella Beezy leaked video

me outside yella beezy house pic.twitter.com/mQcW47o5aW — CassðŸ¤Ž (@vibeswitcass) January 3, 2021

Me after figuring out why yella beezy was trending ðŸ™ŠðŸ™Š pic.twitter.com/WggmXz0dFS — Jessica Bâœ¨ (@_Sweet_Honeey) January 4, 2021

About to shoot my shot real quick! #YellaBeezy pic.twitter.com/zYkiAlesr3 — Venus Urbino (@Dameenchantress) January 3, 2021

Ofc I had to see why Yella Beezy was trending pic.twitter.com/urUTpNfix9 — A. ðŸ¤ (@theamayasymone) January 3, 2021

Yella Beezy's name was linked to Mo3's killing as well

Beezy was in the news recently for one other reason as well. The Dallas Morning News reported on December 9, almost one month after Mo3's death, that they had arrested Kewon Dontrell White, 22, in the rapper's hometown in connection to the shooting. The report further revealed that White was indicted on charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. However, it is unclear how he is connected to the death of Mo3.

Most possibly White's physical description matched with that of the suspect. There are rumours that White had connections with the rapper Yella Beezy. According to some reports, some of Mo3's fans noticed that White had photos with friends of the rapper.

