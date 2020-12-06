Rapper Cardi B's This Song Is Also Popularly Known As The 'hustler's Anthem'

Cardi B has delivered numerous solo hits and also collaborated with other popular artists. She also has collaborated with Jennifer Lopez for the song ‘Dinero’. The song also featured DJ Khaled. The song went to be a huge hit among the masses. For those who did not know, this song is also considered to be the ‘hustler’s anthem’. Read ahead to know more details:

Also read | Soha Ali Khan Shares Video On How To Shed Unwanted Weight Off City's Dogs; Watch

Also read | Who Is Meadow Walker? Read To Know More About The Late Paul Walker's Daughter

Cardi B’s song with Jennifer Lopez titled ‘Dinero'

According to IMDB trivia, the song titled Dinero which was a collaboration between Cardi B and pop star Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled is also known to be the ‘hustler’s anthem’ by The Guardian. The song released in 2018 and went on to a huge hit among fans. Currently, the song has 125 million views on YouTube.

This song talks about how Jennifer has so much money that it can be piled up to the ceiling. The song is half in Spanish and half in English. Jennifer can be seen strutting about her mansion wearing lingerie. Cardi B joins her in bed and echos her thoughts about wanting her money. There are also references to Peurto Rico because that is where Jennifer’s parents live. All in all, the song is a raunchy number and a party anthem as well.

Cardi B is currently one of the few female rappers in the music industry. Cardi B’s songs are extremely popular among the people. Cardi B’s songs mostly talk about money and female independence. Some of the most popular of Cardi B’s songs are I Like It which has 1.2 billion views on YouTube, Bodak Yellow which has 941 million views on YouTube and Finesse which has 695 million views on YouTube. She has won many awards for her music as well.

Jennifer Lopez is not a new name for music lovers as well. She has released eight studio albums so far and 62 singles, all of which have been successful. Some of her most popular songs are On The Floor which has 1.6 billion views on YouTube, Ain’t Your Mama which has 768 million views on YouTube and Dance Again which has 513 million views on YouTube. She, too, is the recipient of many awards for her contribution to the field of music.

Also read | Nick Jonas Pens Romantic Note For Priyanka Chopra On Second Anniversary, See Post Here

Also read | 'Jallikattu' Documentary To Be Helmed By Filmmaker Vivian Radhakrishnan

Image courtesy: @iamcardib Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.