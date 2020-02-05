Yogi Babu Gets Hitched To Manju Bhargavi In Low-key Ceremony; Posts Pic & Reception Update

Popular Tamil actor Yogi Babu took to his Twitter to announce his wedding to Manju Bhargavi. The social media post shared on February 05, 2020, has Babu and his better half Manju Bhargavi dressed in traditional Tamilian attire.

The Yogi Babu-Manju Bhargavi wedding that was an intimate affair was reportedly attended by close friends and family of the newlyweds. Recent media reports suggest that the couple will be hosting a grand reception in Chennai. The report further reveals that the grand reception will be held in the month of March.

The grand reception of Yogi Babu and Manju Bhargavi is likely to be attended by the close friends of the actor. The actor, who was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Darbar, is considered to be one of the busiest of Tamil cinema. Babu, who took the nuptial vows at his ancestral temple, shot to fame with Thirukumaran's Maan Karate. Ever since then, Babu has featured in a slew of movies like Kaakkaa Mutai (2014), Aandavan Kattalai (2016), Sarkar (2018), among others. According to reports, the actor was seen in 20 movies in 2019, and also has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Here is a look at Yogi Babu's upcoming movies.

Also Read | Best Tamil Films About Female Friendships That Should Be On Your Watchlist

Also Read | Amala Paul: Best Tamil Films Of The 'Mynaa' Actress You Should Not Miss

Upcoming movies of Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu is gearing up for the release of M. Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaskhmi Sarathkumar, and Yogi Babu in the lead, will reportedly hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Yogi Babu has a slew of movies in his kitty. Reportedly he will be seen in forthcoming movies like Ayalaan, Doctor, Taana, Panni Kutty, among others.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Movies: Top 5 South Indian Films Which Are A Must Watch

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Shares That Quitting South Indian Films Will Be A 'stupid Move'

(Promo Image Courtesy: Yogi Babu Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.