'YouTube Rewind 2019' Leaves Fans And Viewers Disappointed, See Reactions

YouTube dropped their YouTube Rewind 2019 video on December 5. The video features the most liked, most viewed, and top artists on the video viewing platform. Read on to know what fans have to say about this year’s YouTube Rewind video.

YouTube Rewind 2019: Details and fan reactions

YouTube Rewind 2019 details

YouTube Rewind 2019 is a video created by YouTube to give an overview to their users regarding the most liked and viewed videos on the streaming platform. The video also ranks the most viewed music videos, artists, and channels. In 2019, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello song Senorita is the most viewed music video with over 13.5 million views. YouTube Rewind 2019 also ranked several Indian artists and videos on this list. Dhvani Bhanushali’s song Vaaste is currently the 10th most viewed music video on YouTube. Apart from this, Team Naach’s O Saki Saki choreography is the fourth most viewed dance video on YouTube. Ex-cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has been featured on the 'Breakout Star' list along with Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp. This YouTube Rewind 2019 video has already garnered a lot of attention online. Check out what fans have to say about this YouTube video.

Fan Reactions

Well #YouTubeRewind2019 sucked



Instead of doing what they do every year, and getting people together to make a big fun video they just... made a literal highlight reel



Not to mention that I really do think that there should have been some sort of memorial for Etika in some way pic.twitter.com/wtXamSsjDR — Salty (@saltydkdan) December 5, 2019

#YouTubeRewind2019 all the youtubers looking confused knowing youtube didn’t hit any of them up for youtube rewind: pic.twitter.com/O5IYXKn387 — 𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘪 ♥ 13 (@txti_) December 5, 2019

.@BTS_twt featured on YouTube Rewind 2019: For The Record for 9th most liked MV with Chicken Noodle Soup, 2nd most liked MV with Boy With Luv and record for The biggest 24 hr debut in YouTube history 🙌 #YouTubeRewind2019



🔗https://t.co/5EAuYndXV9 pic.twitter.com/5FLWs8WUPP — Lilac's Seven 💜 (@LilacSeeker) December 5, 2019

