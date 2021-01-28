YouTuber Carryminati Compares His Evolution With This Pokemon While Talking To Kareena

Actor Kareena Kapoor and Carryminati recently appeared on the latest episode of What Women Want, and the episode focused on the topic, women's safety on the internet. Host Kareena decided to interview popular YouTuber Carryminati. Read on to know about the fun conversation between the Jab We Met actor and Carryminati.

Also Read | CarryMinati's 'Vardaan' Bags No. 1 Spot On YouTube's Trending List

Youtuber Carryminati talks about evolving like Pokemon

In the latest episode of What Women Want, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, internet sensation Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carryminati opened up about women's safety on the internet and more. Carryminati had an interesting and funny answer when he was questioned by Kareena about the evolution of his content to which he answered saying that he has evolved like a Pokemon. Giving an example of the same, he stated that just like Pikachu turns into Raichu, he is currently at the Raichu stage and he wants to evolve even further. He further added that it was in the year 2014 that he thought he would take YouTube seriously and started recording video games and putting them online. Carry elaborated that he used to receive one or two views on his video, which were probably his own views only.

Also Read | YouTuber Carryminati Is All Set To Make His Bollywood Debut; Details Inside

He requested his friends to subscribe to his channel and let him hit the 30 subscribers mark. He said, "Slowly I started imitating Sunny Deol in his videos and talked to people in the actor's voice. I started recording the funny reactions of people and started posting them on Youtube. I began doing roast videos in the year 2016 and now, I do skits, music, and video games as well."

One of Kareena's questions to Carry was about the humongous number of subscribers that he has today. Carryminati's YouTube subscribers amount to a whopping 27.5 million people and on being asked if he ever thought he'll reach this milestone, he stated, "I am still finding out the answers to the question. When I was in the 10th standard, I had an aim of achieving 50 thousand subscribers by the 12th standard and I would continue making videos if I attained that target." After getting to 1 lakh subscribers, Carry stated that he set a milestone of 1 million and after reaching that, he stopped trying to achieve newer or bigger milestones in terms of the number of subscribers.

Also Read | YouTuber CarryMinati Asks Twitter 'when Was The Last Time You Showered', Fans React

Also Read | YouTuber CarryMinati Turns 21; Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayCarry On Twitter

Image Credits: Carryminati Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.