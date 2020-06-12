YouTuber CarryMinati Turns 21; Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayCarry On Twitter

Famous YouTuber Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar is celebrating his 21st birthday today on June 12 and seems like he is not quite excited about enjoying his big day. But fans are super happy as they have gone all out to wish Carryminati and also set a trend on social media. The YouTuber has also been receiving several birthday wishes from her friends, co-stars and fans on social and his fans even went on to trend “#HappyBirthdayCarry” as he turned 21 years old.

Fans went on to write sweet birthday wishes for Carryminati and also gave sent lots of love and positive vibes his way. One of the users wrote, “Your age doesn't define your maturity, your grades don’t define your Intelligence, and rumours don’t define who you are... You are an inspiration to many... A very happy 21st birthday to the No.1 YouTuber of India...” While the other one wrote, “Happy birthday @CarryMinati. You make everyone smile. May God make ur day special and make u smile every day and roast karte rehna.”

The trend that was sent by fans was on the 15th position of the Trending list on Twitter. Seeing the wishes and tweets for Carryminati on his birthday, it is quite evident that he enjoys a huge fan following and is one of the most famous YouTuber in India. Check out the trending list below.

Also read | Carryminati's New Song 'Yaalgar' Ranks #6 Worldwide Beating Lady Gaga's 'Blackpink'

Check out a few wishes from fans with the trend #HappyBirthdayCarry

From getting 3 strikes on his YouTube channel to becoming the biggest YouTuber of India. His journey has got a long way.#HappyBirthdayCarry #carryminati pic.twitter.com/Z9C9oPFeRQ — ðŸ¦‹ Sakshi Negi ðŸ¦‹ (HBD Carry) (@SakshiNegi_7) June 11, 2020

The smile ðŸ™‚ðŸ˜



This man gives many people a smile ðŸ™‚#HappyBirthdayCarry pic.twitter.com/XwhBFeIXql — Viren (@ChoudharyViren7) June 11, 2020

CarryMinati recently shared a tweet on Twitter handle to express how he’s feeling on his special day, seems like he is not quite excited about it. He wrote saying that he is turning 21 and does not see any difference. He also said that he used to have a lot of fun on his birthday when he was younger because he loved going to amusement parks and now he just cuts a cake and his birthday is done. Check out his tweet below.

I'll turn 21 tomorrow.

I don't really see any difference ðŸ¤·ðŸ¼‍â™‚ï¸ plus the most fun you have on your birthday is when you're a kid. I used to love going to the waterpark Chot lagti thi firbhee maza aata tha ab toh bus cake katlo hogaya ji happy birthday. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 11, 2020

Also read | Carry Minati Praised By Ajaz Khan After Initial Criticism; Watch Video

On the work front

He recently made headlines for his roast video on TikTokers, and he had a video called 'Youtube vs TikTok' that went viral between fans and netizens. He mocked the TikTokers in the video, especially Amir Siddiqui. Although the videos received much appreciation from a large section of viewers, others protested and later YouTube deleted the video for failing to comply with its guidelines. The video was also the most-viewed video on YouTube ever.

Also read | ‘Carry Kya Hota Hai?’: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Fan Who Mistook His Grandson For Carry Minati

Also read | Faisu Khan Responds To Carry Minati's Accusations, Denies Making Any Calls Or Threats

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.