CarryMinati's 'Vardaan' Bags No. 1 Spot On YouTube's Trending List

After seven months from releasing his chartbuster song Yalgaar, sensational YouTuber CarryMinati has dropped yet another track titled Vardaan, in collaboration with brother Wily Frenzy. Within a day from its release, the heartwarming rap song by CarryMinati, i.e. Ajey Nagar, about chasing one's dreams, topped the trending list of YouTube. In addition to that, ardent fans of the Faridabad-based YouTuber went on to make '#Vardaan' trend on Twitter as well.

CarryMinati depicts his success story through his latest song 'Vardaan'

Yesterday, YouTuber-Gamer CarryMinati took over YouTube as he dropped his much-awaited song titled Vardaan on the video-sharing platform. The video premiered on YouTube on January 17, 2021, and was quick to bag the number 1 spot on YouTube's trending list in India. In the music video of CarryMinati's Vardaan song, the sensational YouTuber showcased his journey of success and made an attempt at inspiring his followers to chase their dreams by penning some heartfelt lyrics.

While the rap song is both sung and penned by CarryMinati himself, the music of Vardaan has been composed and produced by his elder brother Wily Frenzy, i.e. Yash Nagar. Alongside Ajey, the motivational rap song also stars Dhanansh Arora as CarryMinati's younger self in the music video. In less than 15 hours from its release, the music video of Vardaan has garnered over a whopping 7.5 million views on YouTube.

Watch the full music video of Vardaan song YouTube below:

In addition to 7.5 million views, the music video has also received over 2.3 million likes and more than an astonishing 250k comments on YouTube alone. Furthermore, ardent followers of the YouTuber took to Twitter to make his song trend on the micro-blogging platform as well. In no time from its release, the song went viral and netizens couldn't hold back but gush over it on social media.

While one user tweeted writing, "#vardaan is such an amazing song!!! The lyrics just go right through your heart!! Each and every line in the song fills u up with a lot of inspiration, motivation to follow your dreams!! It is just wonderful!!", another wrote, "#vardaan Just a great work again done by@CarryMinati. This song just reminded us his great journey from Carrydeol to carryminati and dream don't become reality through magic, it needs hard work and sweat." Banna nhi legend buss banani hai apni jagah" felt those deep lines". Along with giving his rap song a thumbs up, fans showered CarryMinati with heaps of praise and immense love on Twitter.

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

Omg I've got no words for this!@CarryMinati your new mv #vardaan is just .... Omg, all i can say is , it's such an inspirational mv i loved it.

This is my new motivational video. Best content ever . This project was something else , but very down to earth ! Loved it yaar ! — Dua 🕷️| Wandavision Era ! (@Twinkietushh) January 18, 2021

And the amount of love which he is getting right now is so amazing 🥰❤#Vardaan ❤️❤️ the lyrics, the music uff! I just loved this song to the bottom of my heart. These words are just really very small to describe that how much i loved the song. @CarryMinati keep shining ❤✨ — Anaya Kanojia #VARDAAN (@Anaya_kanojia) January 18, 2021

Me rightnow after hearing Vardaan of @CarryMinati and The Music by #WilyFrenzy was just awesome!!🤘🏻Don't Search for it you are gonna see that on Trending #1 in few hours🔥#vardaan pic.twitter.com/ZhiMQo2Raf — raunakraut (@RaunakRaut2) January 17, 2021

