YouTuber CarryMinati Explains To Kareena Kapoor How Ajey Nagar Turned Into 'CarryMinati'

YouTuber CarryMinati recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show titled What Women Want and the latest episode focused on women's safety on the internet. Carry talked about a lot of things including his evolution, the huge number of subscribers among other things. Read on to know about how this popular YouTuber decided he wanted to call his channel CarryMinati.

CarryMinati talks about his YouTube channel

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor and CarryMinati recently appeared on the latest episode of What Women Want. Kareena decided to talk about women's safety on the internet with Carry as he is what he is today because of it. The duo talked about CarryMinati's YouTube channel, his 27.5 million subscribers, and how he has evolved as a content creator. Host Kareena Kapoor Khan asked him the question that has gotten many of his followers intrigued for a long time now, that is why did he choose the name Carryminati for his Youtube channel if his real name is Ajey Nagar.

Ajey answered Hindi, "whenever anyone thinks about someone with the name CarryMinati, they instantly think of a foreigner with blue eyes, and then when they see me, they get a little disappointed." He further talked about how in the year 2015, the idea of this name struck him and before that, the name of his Youtube channel was Carry Deol, because he used to mimic actor Sunny Deol in his videos. Later, the idea of the name CarryMinati just popped into his mind. Ajay clarified saying that, "There is no meaning to the name and it's the name of my channel only because a 15-year-old me thought it was a very cool name and I decided to go ahead with it."

CarryMinati's new song

After seven months from releasing his chartbuster song Yalgaar, sensational YouTuber CarryMinati dropped yet another track titled Vardaan, in collaboration with brother Wily Frenzy. Within a day from its release, the heartwarming rap song by CarryMinati, aka Ajey Nagar, about chasing one's dreams, topped the trending list of YouTube. You can see the video of the Vardaan here, which has garnered 29 million views within a week of its release.

Image Credits: Carryminati Official Instagram Account

