CarryMinati's YouTube Channel Gets Hacked; Fans Say, 'Ab Dangal Hoga'

CarryMinati's Youtube channel recently got hacked by Bitcoin streamers. Netizens have come up with several memes around the subject. Fans of the YouTube sensation are expressing their concerns along with memes over this high profile hacking incident. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Netizens come up with memes over CarryMinati's hacking incident

On July 25, 2020, Ajey Nagar, who is popularly known as CarryMinati, took to his official social media handle and wrote that his official Youtube handle has been hacked and that he immediately needs assistance to resolve this matter from YouTube India. Post the incident, several memes around the subject have been doing rounds. Here are some fan reactions on the CarryMinati hacking incident:

#carryminati channel got hacked.



Le Memers to YouTube :- pic.twitter.com/PDmqo4PhFL — Aman Tripathi (@tripathi468) July 25, 2020

#carryminati 's channel Carryislive got hacked... hacker's ask for bitcoin.



Le YouTube security : pic.twitter.com/bfhiX6Xnze — त्रिलोचन (@tree_lochan) July 25, 2020

After becoming the channel hacked of #carryminati ,

everyone knew that YouTube's security is exactly like this.

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/sQCpES5zDT — Riya (@itsRiya09013065) July 25, 2020

CarryMinati earlier took to his official social media handle and posted a note where he stated that his YouTube account has been hacked and also mentioned that he immediately needs help from YouTube India. The YouTube star wrote, “YouTube India. My channel Carry Is Live has been hacked, need immediate assistance”. Here is the official social media post by Ajey Nagar, aka CarryMinati:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

CarryMinati's tweet was noticed by Team Youtube immediately and it offered help. In its official tweet, Team YouTube said, "Replying to Carry Minati and YouTube India. We're really sorry this happened. Mind following us so we can continue with the next steps over DM?". Here is the tweet:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



We're really sorry this happened. Mind following us so we can continue with next steps over DM? — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 24, 2020

This hacking incident is quite similar to the one that was observed a few weeks ago. Several official Twitter handles of prominent personalities like Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Kim Kardashian were hacked, among others. The hackers used these accounts to scam people by asking for donations in the form of bitcoins, and in some cases, also promised to double the given amount.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



It is one of the biggest security leaks of the year. This bitcoin hacking incident has riled up cybersecurity agencies. The hackers, however, did not get any bitcoins from Indians after hacking Ajey Nagar's account. Nagar's other Youtube account is left untouched. YouTube is set to resolve this issue as it has received a huge backlash from CarryMinati fans.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.