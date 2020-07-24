YouTuber PewDiePie Pays Tribute To 'cool Dude' Sushant Singh, Laments Actor's Tragic Fate

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie broke the internet as he shared a video tribute to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday. He called Rajput a 'smart dude' and lamented the loss of such a brilliant mind in the 24 minutes long video where PewDiePie has drawn parallels between his own life as a creative YouTuber and Sushant's as an engineer-turned-actor. He cherished the late actor's life and personality by highlighting moments from Sushant's speech at a Business School festival in Mumbai.

The YouTube sensation revealed that he did not know much about the late Bollywood actor but decided to get to know him better through the popular speech by sharing it with his fans on the video platform. Through his research on Sushant, PewDiePie seemed impressed by the fact that he was not only an established actor but actually very smart. He spoke about Sushant's humble beginnings and seemed to relate to them as he revealed that he had also left engineering like Sushant to pursue his dream.

He said that he had also found a medium like YouTube to be an extrovert just like Sushant claimed that acting was his medium to be out there in spite of being a reserved person. He shared clips from the motivational speech that Sushant had given at an institute in Mumbai and found valuable life lessons in them. PewDiePie intercepted on many instances as he lauded Sushant's refined thinking and expressed sadness at his passing at such a young age.

While ending his video, PewDiePie said, "He's such a cool dude, such a smart guy, such a good message as well that I so wholeheartedly believe in.. just such a tragedy..it really makes you sad to think that he passed away at such a young age." He added, "Police say that he died of suicide, but at least personally that someone lives in the moment..I cannot make sense out of committing suicide and there's been this whole controversy and theories about did he really commit suicide or what happened..I don't want to get into that but want it just to be a video attributing him because I think he's a cool dude and I wanted to share with my audience."

PewDiePie also claimed, "It's just this statement he had about living in the moment...obviously, this was a couple of years ago but it's just you wouldn't commit suicide if you had this mindset...I don't believe that at all.. but then again, I don't want to add to that.... Rest In Peace Sushant.. I would have loved to meet you..seemed like an awesome dude and thank you for being you.".

