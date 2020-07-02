PewDiePie On Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Seemed Like Really Good, It's A Huge Loss'

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie recently expressed his thoughts about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. A segment from one of his videos surfaced on the internet. PewDiePie spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput and said, "I think it was a university talk of this guy."

Furthermore, PewDiePie said, "Such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. Some people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then that somehow got in a clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending. I don't know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it's a huge loss. Rest in peace."

Check out the video:

#pewdiepie pays respects to sushant Singh Rajput.

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, known by his popular name- PewDiePie, is a Swedish YouTuber-comedian, known for his much-loved videos. PewDiePie has become one of the biggest YouTuber stars of all time. As of now, he has 105 Million subscribers on his YouTube channel. His videos have hit a staggering number of views online.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Meanwhile, after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, the Mumbai Police called actor Sanjana Sanghi at Bandra Police station and reportedly interrogated her for almost 7 hours. Sanjana will be seen in opposite late actor Sushant in the upcoming film, Dil Bechara. On July 1, after her interrogation, Sanjana jetted off to Delhi. Moreover, the police have so far questioned close to 30 people and have recorded their statements.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, which did super well with fans. Sushant's upcoming film, Dil Bechara, which will also mark the late actor's final film in Bollywood, will be released on an OTT platform on July 24. Dil Bechara revolves around a true love story between two cancer patients. The movie is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. Fans in huge numbers have shared excitement to watch the film.

