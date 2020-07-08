YouTuber PewDiePie Calls India's TikTok Ban 'epic Win' In 'meme Review' Segment

Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie called Indian government's ban on TikTok an “epic win” in one his latest meme review videos. The Indian government recently issued an interim order to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok amid rising tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After the news of TikTok ban broke out, Indian social media was abuzz with hilarious jokes and memes which prompted PewDiePie to dedicate his “meme review” segment to it. In the video titled 'Why is Dad Winning?', the famous Swedish YouTuber called it an epic move.

"In meme news, India banned TikTok app. Yeah, India banned TikTok. Epic win, I'd say," he quipped.

Read: Trump Government Says US Is Seriously Looking At Banning China-origin Apps Like TikTok

Rates memes on a scale of 10

PewDiePie then proceeded to browse through the memes and found some of those quite hilarious. "There's a lot of great memes regarding this event but my favourite is..," said the YouTuber and read out the movie dialogues used in memes. While some of the memes included dialogues from Hindi movies, he says he needs to learn Hindi. He first rates those memes as 1 on a scale of 10 but later says it was 10 out of 10.

“The Indian ones crack me up good bro, hell yeah!”

The Ministry of Home Affairs banned 59 Chinese Apps stating that it has received many complaints from various sources about the misuse of these apps. It said that the apps were used to steal and surreptitiously transmit users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India. Calling it a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace, the government said that it was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions.

Read: TikTok Predicts Over $6 Bn Loss From India Ban - More Than Remaining 58 Apps Combined