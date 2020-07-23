Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge united with late actor's father, sister Shweta delighted

While Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been hard for his fans and many netizens to deal with, his family will be the most pained by the unfortunate event. As Sushant was living away from his family, someone who was always with him was his dog Fudge. Reports of how tremendously the dog was impacted by the owner’s death had started doing the rounds, and false reports of the pet passing away had also surfaced.

Fudge has now been united with Sushant’s father KK Singh. As per reports, Sushant’s father is currently living with one of Sushant’s sisters in Gurugram and another sister Shweta Singh Kriti shared the snap on Instagram to express her delight.

Here’s the post

Earlier, reports of Fudge not eating food and searching for his owner had surfaced. Videos of Fudge seeing Sushant’s picture on a mobile phone and grieving too were shared by fans.

Numerous videos of Sushant’s light-hearted moments with Fudge were also shared by the fan clubs. In one of them, the Chhichhore star was seen dancing to a Govinda song together and another where they enjoyed a trip on a boat together.

Bro 💔 #SushanthSinghRajput koi aur naaa sahi ye to teri Value aaj bhi janta hai! 😔 pic.twitter.com/gW2vcCSh2T — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) June 17, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his home in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. He was found hanging, and Mumbai Police claimed that his death had happened of ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’ Meanwhile, Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

