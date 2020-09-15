Zoe Parker Passes Away: Read What Happened To This Former Adult Film Star

Zoe Parker, an American adult film actor has reportedly passed away at the age of 24. The unfortunate news of Zoe’s death came to light from a GoFundMe page set up by her fiancé in order to raise money for funeral costs. Zoe’s fiance Jay Campbell wrote a description informing her fans that the 24-year-old had been living in Texas close to her family where she had moved a few months back.

Read | YouTube Shorts: Early beta version of TikTok rival launched in India; all you need to know

Zoe Parker Cause of death

What happened to Zoe Parker?

In the description on the GoFundMe page, Jay Campbell stated that Zoe had passed away in her sleep on September 12 at around 2:00 AM. The exact cause of Zoe’s demise is yet to be revealed by Jay and her family. Jay informed the adult film actor's fans that Zoe, who is a Texas native had reportedly moved to Los Angeles when she was 19 years old to become an adult film star. But in spite of the success and fame she earned in a short time, she decided to quit the industry and move back to Texas in order to start a new life.

Read | Paris Hilton says she ‘feels free’ after YouTube documentary

Zoe Parker was active on her Twitter account where she had over 50,000 followers. A few months ago the 24-year-old had announced her engagement to her fiance Jay Campbell. According to a report on Heavy.com, Zoe had recently left the adult film industry in Los Angeles after being featured in over 120 scenes between 2014 and 2019. She had also made an appearance at the Exxxotica convention in 2016. The Adult film star was nominated for Best Virtual Reality Scene at the AVN Awards in 2017.

Read | Kesha shares her favourite skincare products through unboxing video on YouTube

In a 2017 interview with the website, Zoe had stated that her favourite thing to do away from work was spent with her dog. Zoe Parker kept her fans up to date on her social media handles. Her most recent Twitter post was made on July 21. Zoe Parker also had an OnlyFans account. Zoe's fiance Jay had put forth a request for a donation of $5,000 for the adult film stars funeral, but the GoFundMe page was closed at only $450 dollars. Both Zoe Parker and her fiance Jay were very active on their Twitter handles. They often posted videos with each other.

Read | Who is Grayson Dolan dating? Learn more about the YouTube star's rumoured new girlfriend

{Promo Image Source: Zoe Parker (Official Twitter)}

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.