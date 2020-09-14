Who Is Grayson Dolan Dating? Learn More About The YouTube Star's Rumoured New Girlfriend

Many Grayson Dolan fans took to Twitter on September 11 when reports surfaced that the 20-year-old YouTuber was dating a new girl. The duo was photographed from behind as they were walking and many Twitter users reposted the picture. However, as soon as the picture of the Grayson Dolan and the mystery girl started making rounds on Twitter, another news surfaced claiming that Dolan's new rumoured girlfriend was already engaged to another man and had reportedly cheated on him. Read on to find out more about “Who is Grayson Dolan dating?”

Source: @billiesbabegirl (Twitter)

Who is Grayson Dolan dating?

The mystery girl from the Twitter picture was later identified by some users as the social media influencer named Tyson. Tyson has over 47,000 followers on her Instagram handle and is an Instagram model and a singer by profession. The 21-year-old often posts her singing videos alongside her sister on her Instagram handle.

Grayson Dolan girlfriend: Did Tyson cheat on her boyfriend?

A lot of drama ensued when a picture of Tyson and Grayson were shared on twitter. Many Twitter users pointed out the fact that Tyson was already involved with the Los Angeles based photographer and director Austin William Simkins. In addition to this, on August 13, 2020, Simkins had shared a picture with Tyson and in the captions, the photographer referred to the social media star as his girlfriend multiple times. The two were together for over three years and were also engaged.

Many twitter reports claimed that Tyson had recently cheated on her boyfriend Austin with Grayson Dolan. Some social media reports also claimed that Tyson had an affair with Ethan as well while she was still dating Austin Simkins. However, Grayson and Tyson herself are yet to respond to these social media reports. Austin Simkins has also remained mum on the issue.

Ok so I THINK I found @GraysonDolan new girlfriend! I have some evidence this might be her but from what I heard she slept with Ethan Dolan and broke up with her fiancé ðŸ‘€ he also said they went to get matching tooth gems and she got pink.ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/vN4Y71ubqh — Billiesbabegirl (@billiesbabegirl) September 13, 2020

Source: Twitter

But recently, Austin Simkins sister Savannah Simkins commented on Tyson’s latest Instagram post which hinted that all was not well. In her comment, Austin’s sister Savannah stead that in spite of everything that has transpired, Austin remained quiet because he tried to take the high road. In her very suggestive comment, Savannah also accused Tyson of publicising the whole issue for sake of fame on social media.

Many other social media users on Instagram commented on Tyson’s latest post and accused her of using Grayson for kick-starting her singing career. Following this controversy, many fans were also critical of Grayson. Some Twitter users also claimed that Grayson got involved with Tyson in spite of the fact that he and Austin were friends.

look what tyson’s boyfriend posted 1 month ago. i’m so sad for this man.

he was calling @GraysonDolan his friend... had no idea he was stealing his girlfriend pic.twitter.com/S8t7tpGIdQ — Ù‹ (@dolanumb) September 13, 2020

