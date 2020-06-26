'83' Actor Chirag Patil Enjoys Social Distancing Amid Nature At His Farmhouse

Ever since the novel coronavirus hit the country, a lockdown was imposed nationwide, forcing everyone to practice social distancing. In the wake of the same, many celebrities who are enjoying quarantine days with their family have become all the more active on various social media platforms. Celebs are sharing their hidden talents with their fans. One such known person is Chirag Patil, who is currently enjoying social distancing at his farmhouse. The ’83 actor has shared a series of pictures from his lockdown diaries on his Instagram handle. Take a look:

Chirag Patil is enjoying this time being socially distant

Marathi actor Chirag Patil and his family are currently away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The whole family is now enjoying this lockdown situation at the farmhouse and spending days amid nature. Pictures that were shared by the actor on Instagram give a glimpse of this perfect getaway at their farmhouse amid lockdown.

In the above pictures, Chirag Patil is seen enjoying the days amid nature. The actor can be seen sitting on the terrace. Chirag also gave some nice poses for the lens. The actor is having relaxing days in the lush green forest and woods.

In the next post, Chirag is seen having a back and neck massage from Salil Ankola. The actor is wearing an orange t-shirt which he paired with denim and a grey cap. It seems like the Patil-Ankola families are having a great time together.

Chirag Patil is also having a great time with his pet. The picture shows both of them enjoying a morning walk. The actor captioned his picture by stating that pets (dogs) make everything better.

All you need to know about Chirag Patil

Chirag Patil is the son of Sandeep Patil, a well-known former Indian cricketer. The actor made his acting debut in the year 2011 with Marathi film Raada Rox. He made his Bollywood debut in the same year with the film Chargesheet. Some of his famous Marathi films include Vazandar, Asehi Ekada Vhave, and Love Betting. Chirag’s Bollywood movies include Le Gaye Saddam and Wake Up India. The actor will be next in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer '83. His look from this film was recently revealed. The actor gained praises from the audience as well as from his father, whom he is playing in the film.

