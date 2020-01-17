Who Is Adinath Kothare? Here's All You Need To Know About The '83 Actor

Bollywood is all set to see another sports biopic movie, but this time it is based on a major sport event in the history of Indian sports. The film revolves around the Indian cricket team winning the cricket world cup for the first time ever in the year 1983.

Apart from Ranveer Singh being the star face of the movie, the audience will see many popular faces from South Indian, Punjabi, and Marathi cinema. Recently, it was revealed that Marathi actor Adinath Kothare would be playing the character of ace batsman Dilip Vengsarkar.

Who is Adinath Kothare?

Personal details:

Adinath Kothare is an Indian film actor and filmmaker. He was born on May 13, 1984, and comes from the city of Mumbai. He is married to Urmila Kanetkar since the year 2011. He is the son of a Marathi film actor, Mahesh Kothare who is best-known movies like, Raja Aur Runk, Chhota Bhai, etc.

Adinath Kothare is mostly known for his work in Marathi cinema. Adinath Kothare recently gained a lot of fame and appreciation for his directorial debut in Marathi feature film, Paani. The film was produced by Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra and starred Adinath Kothare. Adinath Kothare has won the best actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival for his role in the film Paani. Having acted in over 19 films, Adinath will be seen portraying the role of Dilip Vengsarkar in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83.

Dilip Vengsarkar: a member of the 1983 World Champion's team.

Dilip Vengsarkar is a former Indian cricketer who was a part of the Indian cricket team when it won its first world cup in 1983. He was an ace batsman for the Indian team. Dilip Vengsarkar has been awarded the Arjuna Award for his on-field performance in the year 1981 and was honoured with Padma Shri in the year 1987.

'83 updates

The movie has been creating a buzz among its fans ever since the film was announced. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer and director Kabir Khan. The filmmakers have been revealing the cast of the movie slowly but steadily. The film '83 is slated to release on 10 April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

