Ranveer Singh Is Full Of Life & Plays Cricket Quite Well, Reveals Cricket Legend Kapil Dev

Ever since the announcement of Kabir Khans ’83, the fans of Ranveer Singh have been desperately waiting for some news on the film. The makers have been generous and provided fans with lots of snippets from the film and character photographs. The stars of the film have even gone so far as to appreciate the film and the entire process.

Ranveer Singh is full of life & plays cricket quite well REVEALS legend Kapil Dev

The stars have also shared several memories from the set and their initial reactions on meeting the actual players of the 1983 world cup. The makers have reportedly wrapped up shooting for the film according to an entertainment portal. Fans were thrilled after watching the first image of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Over the course of time, the makers have dropped several posters of other characters in the film from Harrdy Sandhu, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil to Tahir Raj Bhasin to others.

It is reported by an entertainment portal that Ranveer often visited Kapil Dev’s house in New Delhi. He did this process in order to get to know the legendary cricketer better and to pick up some of his nuances. In an interview with a news portal, Kapil Dev called Ranveer Singh an actor who is full of life and even appreciated his cricket skills.

The legendary cricketer also added that Ranveer would often ask him stories from that era and would love to, listen to them. The actor was eager to study to get in the mood of the legendary batsman. It has been reported by an entertainment daily that the film's poster will soon be dropped on January 26 in Hyderabad. The film is reportedly being made in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Fans were further delighted upon finding out the involvement of Deepika Padukone in the film, as she plays Romi Dev, wife of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

