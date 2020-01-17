Chirag Patil: Who Is The Actor Who Plays His Father Sandeep Patil's Role In '83?

Chirag Patil is an actor who appears in Hindi and Marathi films. He will be seen next in the much-anticipated sports film 83, playing his father Sandeep Patil.

Who is Chirag Patil?

Chirag Patil was born on March 10, 1987. His father, Sandeep Patil is a well-known former Indian cricketer. He has a younger brother Prateek Patil, who is a filmmaker. According to reports, Chirag Patil has a degree in BSc, Hotel Management.

Chirag Patil made his acting debut in 2011 with Marathi film Raada Rox and also made his Bollywood debut in the same year with Chargesheet. Vazandar, Asehi Ekada Vhave, and Love Betting are his other Marathi language films, and he has also played the lead role in Marathi television series, Yek Number. Chirag’s work in Bollywood includes Le Gaye Saddam and Wake Up India.

His look from his upcoming film 83 was recently revealed. It gained praises from audiences as well as from his father, whom he is playing in the film.

Chirag Patil married his long-time friend Sana Ankola. They have a 1-year-old daughter named Riana. Chirag is also fond of cars, which has been seen in many of his post on his official Instagram handle.

In an interview with a daily Chirag Patil talked about working in '83. He said that the ’83 World Cup win is considered a milestone in Indian history and to be a part of that team is a dream come true. He stated that playing his father, who is his hero, is just awesome.

