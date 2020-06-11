Prithviraj Starrer 'Aadujeevitham's Second Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently returned to India along with the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham after being stuck in Jordan due to coronavirus lockdown. While the whole crew was tested for COVID-19, one member tested positive for the infection. Now, another crew member is also reported to have contracted the infection.

Aadujeevitham’s crew member gets COVID-19

As per reports, the second crew member who was tested positive for coronavirus is a native from Kattakampal district in Thrissur. He was staying in quarantine ever since he returned from Jordan along with the other members of the crew. He has now reportedly been shifted to the Kunnamkulam Taluk hospital and is under the careful eye of a group of doctors.

The first crew member, a 58-year-old translator was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 4. As per another news site, the translator was a native of Pandikkad in Malappuram district. He was under observation in the COVID-19 care centre at Edappal in Malappuram for eight days and was later shifted home. When his test came back positive, he was shifted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

The entire crew had returned home along with Prithviraj Sukumaran to Kerala. They came via Delhi airport as a part of the Vande Bharat mission.

Prithviraj tests negative for COVID-19

Prithviraj returned to India and was in quarantine in Fort Kochi. The actor tested negative for coronavirus and shared this good news on his Instagram as well as Facebook page. In the caption of the post, Prithviraj shared that he had undergone a COVID-19 test after returning and the results are negative. He added how he will still be completing the quarantine period before he returns home. He asked everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves.

Prithviraj had also posted a picture from his institutional quarantine. He shared how he stayed for 7 days in the hotel and will now stay at home for 7 days under quarantine. The actor also thanked the hotel staff for their hospitality and care. He also stated that it is important to abide by quarantine regulations in his post.

The movie Aadujeevitham is a survival drama and is based on a novel written by Benyamin with the same name. The movie is directed by Blessy and also stars Amala Paul, Aparna Balamurali and Vineeth Sreenivasan in pivotal roles.

