Can Allu Arjun, Mahesh & Prithviraj Be The Cool Trio In Dil Chahta Hai's Telugu Remake?

There have been several movies in Bollywood about friendship but Dil Chahta Hai holds a special place among them. The movie released in 2001 but is still considered as one of the classic ones about love, friendship and travel. The film featured a strong star cast of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film is regarded as one of the cult classic movies in Bollywood.

Also Read | 'Dil Chahta Hai' Has Many Super Hit Songs Which Fans Remember Till Date; See List

The plot of the film revolves around three close friends who are separated after college. The film shows a different approach by the characters towards friendship and relationships. Not just the plot and characters, the film’s music also gained immense popularity. Dil Chahta Hai proved to be a huge hit among the audience but what if the movie gets a South Indian remake? Here is a look at DIl Chahta Hai cast if the movie was made in South Indian film industry.

Also Read | 'Dil Chahta Hai' Song Recreated By Berklee College Students For COVID-19 Relief In India

Allu Arjun as Akash Malhotra

The carefree and sometimes irresponsible character of Akash Malhotra was played by Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai. If the movie ever gets a south Indian remake, Allu Arjun can breathe life into this character.

Image Credits: Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun Instagram

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Most Memorable Dialogues From Cult Classic 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Mahesh Babu as Sameer Mulchandani

Saif Ali Khan had played the hopeless romantic, Sameer Mulchandani in Dil Chahta Hai. Mahesh Babu with his perfect looks and acting skills can nail this role to perfection.

Image Credits: In a still from the film and Mahesh Babu Instagram

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Dil Chahta Hai': Facts And Interesting Trivia About The Film

Prithviraj Sukumaran as Siddharth Sinha AKA Sid

Sid is the supportive and quiet character in the trio of friends. Akshaye Khanna had played the role in the movie. For the South Indian version of the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran becomes the ideal choice.

Image Credits: akshaye_khanna and Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Pooja Hegde as Shalini

Akash’s love interest in the second half of the film was played by Preity Zinta. Pooja Hegde might be the perfect choice to play this role in South Indian Dil Chahta Hai.

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde and Preity Zinta Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal as Pooja

Sonali Kulkarni had played this role of Sameer’s love interest after his breakup with Priya in the film. Kajal Aggarwal can play this role with the utmost ease if the movie is made in South Indian film industry.

Image Credits: In a still from the film and Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Manju Warrier as Tara Jaiswal

The divorced alcoholic was played by Dimple Kapadia in Dil Chahta Hai. South Indian actor Manju Warrier becomes the natural choice for the role.

Image Credits: dimplekapadia_fanpage Instagram and Manju Warrier Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.