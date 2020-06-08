Chiranjeevi Sarja's Demise: Prithviraj, Kriti Kharbanda, Rashmika & Others Pay Tribute

The untimely demise of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has created a void in the industry. His fellow colleagues from the industry namely, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kriti Kharbanda, Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Pandit amongst others took to their respective social media handles and mourned Chiranjeevi Sarja's death. Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday, 39. The actor breathed his last at a hospital in Bengaluru. According to PTI, Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to cardiac arrest.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise has shaken the stars of the industry. Expressing grief over Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of the Sinnga actor on social media and wrote, "Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja." Prithviraj then extended condolences for Meghana Raj, Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife.

Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z5FJ03Ahcm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna

Geetha Govindam actor Rashmika Mandanna shared an emotional note for Chiranjeevi Sarja. Rashmika wrote, "This breaks my heart. Like really. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja." Mandanna then wrote that 'she was out of words'. Take a look.

This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja .. I am out of words. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 7, 2020

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda got emotional as she paid her last tribute to her 'first co-star', Chiranjeevi Sarja. The Housefull 4 actor wrote, "My first co-star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can’t believe you’ve left us, chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace chiru."

My first co star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can’t believe you’ve left us, chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace chiru! ❤️ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) June 7, 2020

Radhika Pandit

Radhika Pandit shared an endearing B&W photograph with Chiranjeevi Sarja, presumably from one of their functions and penned down an emotional note. Radhika said, "Just cant believe it.. a warm soul gone too soon." Pandit then poured condolences for Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja's entire family. "My heart goes out to Meghana, Dhruva, Ammaji aunty and the entire family.

We lost a dear friend today... CHIRU", penned Radhika Pandit.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, known for his work in Kannada and other film industries, and the brother of Dhruva Sarja, who is also an actor. Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj is also an actor. He is the grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad.

