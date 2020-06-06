Prithviraj Sukumaran Has Heartfelt Reunion With Family After Being In Quarantine

South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently shared a glimpse of his heartfelt reunion with his family after he completed his home quarantine of seven days. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media to share a beautiful selfie with his wife Supriya Menon and their daughter, Alankrita. He captioned the post saying, 'Reunited' and was showered with warm wishes by his fans and the other members of the film fraternity. The Zoya Factor actor Dulquer Salmaan, along with south actors Tovino Thomas and Saniya Iyappan also left a happy comment on the post. Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's post.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Heads Back Home After 7 Days Of Institutional Quarantine

One of Prithviraj Sukumaran's film crew members tested positive for COVID-19

Prithviraj Sukumaran had earlier shared with a publication that he has been tested negative for COVID-19. But Prithviraj Sukumaran went on to say that one of the crew members of his film, Aadujeevitham had returned from Jordan after which he had been tested positive for COVID-19. Prithviraj Sukumaran added that the particular crew member had accompanied the rest of the crew of the film to the shooting locales as a translator.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with his director Blessy and the rest of the crew were also on the same flight as that particular crew member on May 22, 2020. Since Prithviraj Sukumaran had the risk to be tested with the virus too, he went under an institutional quarantine for seven days after which he moved on to home quarantine for more seven days.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Epic Body Transformation Teaches That 'human Mind Has No Limits

Prithviraj Sukumaran had shared a post after completing his institutional quarantine of seven days

The Aiyyaa actor also shared a post on his social media after he had ended his institutional quarantine for seven days. The actor had written how he is now ready to spend his COVID-19 lockdown for seven days at home. Prithviraj had thanked the staff of the hotel where he was social distancing for their hospitality and care.

The actor also warned his fans that spending the COVID-19 lockdown at home after an institutional quarantine does not mean that it is the 'end' of the strict lockdown phase. The Lucifer actor also urged his fans to follow all the guidelines during this COVID-19 lockdown and to make sure anyone who is at a high risk to catch the virus should not be present at home. Take a look at his post.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mother Mallika Shares A Stunning Sketch With Son On Mother's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.