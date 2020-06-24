Aashiq Abu Reveals That Prithviraj Starrer 'Vaariyamkunnan' Will Be His 'costliest Movie'

Aashiq Abu, in a recent media interview with an online portal, revealed that Prithviraj starrer Vaariyamkunnan would be his costliest directorial venture till date. The filmmaker, who will also be co-producing the movie, disclosed that the film is being envisioned on a large scale. So the budget of the Prithviraj starrer will be around Rs 70-80 crores. The makers of the Prithviraj starrer released the title poster on Monday, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Aashiq Abu directorial is based on freedom fighter- Vaariyamkunnath Kunjahammad Haji, who led the 1921 Malabar Revolution against the Britishers. The Prithviraj starrer will go on floors on the 100th anniversary of the Malabar revolution. The forthcoming movie will mark the first collaboration of Aashiq Abu and Prithviraj.

Vaariyamkunnan is scripted by Unda fame Harshad and newbie Rameez. Meanwhile, Shyju Khalid of Virus fame will be cranking the camera with Muhsin Parari co-directing Vaariyamkunnan with Aashiq Abu. The forthcoming movie will be bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Zikander, and Moideen under their respective production banners.

What's next for the Vaariyamkunnan director-actor duo?

On the work front, Aashiq Abu will make his debut as a cinematographer with Hagar. The forthcoming movie, starring Rima Kallingal and Sharafudheen in the lead, is expected to go on floors in the first week of July. Meanwhile, Aashiq Abu also has a movie with Soubin Shahir. The untitled film will see Soubin in the role of a celestial being. Touted to be a fantasy thriller, the Aashiq Abu directorial is written by Muhsin Parari of Virus (2019) fame.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran will reportedly join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S Mahesh's Kaaliyan in his kitty.

