Prithviraj Sukumaran's Next To Be A Period Drama With Aashiq Abu; Title Poster Unveiled

On Monday morning, Prithviraj and filmmaker Aashiq Abu released the title poster of their forthcoming movie Vaariyamkunnam. The film marks Aashiq Abu and Prithviraj's first collaboration. The Aashiq Abu directorial is based on freedom fighter- Vaariyamkunnath Kunjahammad Haji, who led the 1921 Malabar Revolution against the Britishers. The Prithviraj starrer will go on floors on the 100th anniversary of the Malabar revolution.

Vaariyamkunnam is scripted by Unda fame Harshad and newbie Rameez. Meanwhile, Shyju Khalid of Virus fame will be cranking the camera with Muhsin Parari co-directing Vaariyamkunnam with Aashiq Abu. The forthcoming movie will be bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Zikander, and Moideen under their respective production banners.

Interestingly, in 1988, veteran director I.V. Sasi had helmed a project on the 1921 Malabar Revolution. The movie titled 1921 has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mammootty, Seema, Suresh Gopi, Mukesh, Urvashi, among others in prominent roles. The T. Damodaran scripted film was a fictionalised representation of the 1921 Malabar Revolution.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran will reportedly join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S Mahesh's Kaaliyan in his kitty.

On the other hand, Aashiq Abu is currently busy with the pre-production work of his upcoming movie with Soubin Shahir. The untitled film will see Soubin in the role of a celestial being. Touted to be a fantasy thriller, the Aashiq Abu directorial is written by Muhsin Parari of Virus (2019) fame.

