Abhijeet Sawant's Birthday: Top 5 Marathi Hits By Indian Idol 1 winner

Singer Abhijeet Sawant rose to fame after he entered the reality show, Indian Idol. The singer impressed many with his soulful voice and won millions of hearts. At the end of the show, Abhijeet Sawant was declared the winner of the very first season of Indian Idol. After that, the singer also entered other singing reality shows like Clinic All Clear – Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and even Asian Idol. Besides Hindi, Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has also sung songs in Marathi which became an instant hit. Take a look at his Marathi hits:

Abhijeet Sawant's Marathi songs

Sar Sukhachi Shravani

Sar Sukhachi Shravani is a pleasant romantic track from the film, Mangalashtak Once More. The song features Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve. The soulful track picturises the emotional roller coaster ride of the lead pair who go through after the initial days of their marriage. Sung by Bela Shende and Abhijeet Sawant, this soulful track is one of Abhijeet Sawant's best songs.

Ja Ekdaach Bhetoon

Ja Ekdaach Bhetoon is a song from the album, College Life. Abhijeet Sawant sings the song, and Sarag Pawar pens the lyrics. The music director of the song is Vivek Oak and the arrangers are Anirudh Kaale and Bharat Kokate.

Marathi Mansa Jaga Ho

Marathi Mansa Jaga Ho is a song from the 2008-released movie, Bhola Shankar. The film featured Makarand Anaspure, Mohan Joshi, Amol Chougule, Manisha Kelkar, and Preeti Joshi in the lead role. The music of this beautiful Marathi song was composed by Nilesh Moharir and sung by Abhijeet Sawant.

Tujhi Ashi Mohini

The song Tujhi Ashi Mohini by Abhijeet Sawant was from the album Tujhyashi Boltana. The music publisher of the song was Fountain Music Company while the composer was Vinayak Bhosale. Abhijeet Kosambi and Suresh Wadkar sang some of the other songs of the album.

Omkar Swaroopa

The song Omkar Swarupa is from the album Omkar Swarupa (from "Zee Music Devotional"). The devotional song is sung by Abhijeet Sawant and was released on his Youtube channel on December 12, 2019. Amjad Nadeem composed the music of the song.

