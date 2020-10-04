When Swwapnil Joshi Spoke About His Personality And Middle-class Values

Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi has been a famous face in the Marathi film industry for more than a decade now. The actor is known for his role as Shreyas Talwalkar in the film Duniyadari and Gautam Pradhan in the much-anticipated film Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai. Joshi has even worked in various Hindi and Marathi films as well as television. A lesser-known fact about him is that he hails from a middle-class family. Talking about his family life to Bollywood Shaadis, Swwapnil revealed a few things about his personal life.

When Swwapnil Joshi opened up about his middle-class values

It was back in the year 2017 when Swwapnil Joshi, in an interview with Bollywood Shaadis, revealed a few things about his personal life and his values. When the actor was asked about how is Swwapnil as a person. To this, he said that he is a person with middle-class values and is quite down-to-earth. He loves his life and believes in love and marriage.

He further said that he loves his family and friends more than anything else. He mentioned that he is a God-fearing, happy, and funny person. He also told that he is also moody at times and shy in his personal space. In short, he enjoys leading a very simple life.

Unknown facts about the actor

Swwapnil Joshi was born in a middle-class family in Mumbai and was interested in acting from his school days. He started his acting career at a very early age of nine years by playing the role of young Kush in Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayana in the year 1986. Moreover, he gained recognition after playing the role of young ‘Krishna’ in the TV series Shri Krishna.

Following this, he took a break of a few years and made a comeback with Sanjeev Bhattacharya’s show Campus. Some of his most popular TV serials are Hudd Kar Di, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, and Hare Kkaanch Ki Choodiyaan. Besides this, Swwapnil Joshi has also featured in many films, like Target, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, Pyaar Vali Love Story, and Welcome Zindagi.

It was in the year 2008 when Swwapnil Joshi won the reality show, Mr & Ms TV along with Purbi Joshi. Later, he also judged the Marathi comedy reality show named Fu Bai Fu. Apart from this, he even had his radio show called The Swapnil Joshi Show on Red FM. Swapnil has even endorsed brands like Thane Janata Sahakari Bank and Center Fruit.

What’s next for Swwapnil Joshi?

Swwapnil Joshi was last seen in the series Samaantar which received widespread acclaim from critics and the viewers. Recently, the actor on his Instagram announced that the second season of Samaantar is in the pipeline with an exciting post. Directed by director Satish Rajwade, the series was earlier available in different languages for the viewers.

