'ACP Shiva' Cast: Read On And Find Out Actors Who Were Part Of This Tamil Flick

A Sai Ramani directorial, ACP Shiva, was the Hindi dubbed version of Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva. It released in theatres on March 9, 2017, and was the remake of Telugu movie Pataas. Read along to know the actors that were a part of the ensemble cast of this Tamil Masala flick.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Opts Out Of Nayanthara-starrer Film Because Of Pregnancy?

ACP Shiva Cast

Raghava Lawrence

Raghava is seen as Shivakumar IPS a.k.a. Shivaraj Pandi or Shiva and is the Assistant Commissioner of police. Lawrence is a choreographer who has also been a part of movies as an actor, director, composer, dancer and playback singer. He started his career as a choreographer in 1993 and then went on to look for acting jobs and made his debut in 1998, which was followed by him working with several renowned actors and directors in the industry. He is popularly known for his work in the films Style and Muni, while his choreography got him four Filmfare Awards and three Nandi Awards as Best Choreographer.

Nikita Galrani

Nikita Galrani plays the role of Jaanu in the movie. She is a journalist at Sun News and also Shiva's love interest. Galrani who is referred to as the 'Darling of Tamil Cinema' is also a model and fashion designer. Her popular films include 1983, Vellimoonga and Darling and has received a number of awards through her career so far.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Tamannaah's 15 Years In Industry, Calls Her 'firecracker'

Rangaraj Subbiah

Popularly known as Sathyaraj, the actor is seen playing the role of Kirubakaran IPS in the movie. He is Shiva's father and the Police Commissioner of Chennai. The actor has been a part of over 200 films in various movies, and his best performances include those in Vedham Pudhithu, Nadigan, Amaidhi Padai, Periyar and Onbadhu Roobai Nottu.

Ashutosh Rana

Rana plays the role of the main antagonist in the movie, named GK who is a Member of Parliament. The actor, who is one of the most renowned for his negative roles is also an author. He has received two Filmfare Awards for his negative roles in the movies Dushman and Sangharsh.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni To Turn Host For 'Kodeeswari' Telugu Version?

Also Read: 'It's More Than Just A Horror Film': Samantha Akkineni On Her Next With Ashwin Saravanan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.