Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Tamannaah's 15 Years In Industry, Calls Her 'firecracker'

Regional Indian Cinema

Recently, Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter handle to wish Tamannah Bhatia on completing her 15 glorious years in the Indian film industry. Read details.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Samantha Akkineni

Tamannaah Bhatia entered the Indian film industry with the 2005 blockbuster film, Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra. Since then, the actor has come a long way in her career, delivering a wide range of successful films like Baahubali, Devi 2 and Opiri. Recently, the actor celebrated her 15 years in the Indian film industry. As fans are busy showering love and wish on Tamannaah Bhatia, celebrities, too, have congratulated the actor on her illustrious journey. Samantha Akkineni too has shared a heartfelt post for her long-time friend and confidante, Tamannaah Bhatia. Here are the details.

Also Read | 'Flop' Cost Samantha Akkineni 'Maha Sundaram' Role? 'Replacement' Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts

Samantha Akkineni's heartfelt wish for Tamannaah Bhatia

Recently, Samantha Akkineni took to her official Twitter handle to congratulate her long-time friend and Tamannaah Bhatia on completing 15 years of her awe-inspiring journey in the Indian film fraternity. Sharing a collage of stills from Tamnnaah Bhatia’s most-noted works, Samantha Akkineni remarked that Tamannaah Bhatia is nothing but a firecracker onscreen. The actor also added that she has one of the most beautiful faces in the industry. Take a look at the tweet:

 

Also Read | 'Flop' Cost Samantha Akkineni 'Maha Sundaram' Role? 'Replacement' Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts

Fans wish Tamannah Bhatia:

 

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Speaks About 'Jaanu' Debacle And How It Changed Her Life

Meanwhile, Tamannah Bhatia was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru along with Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti, Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is currently gearing up for her next film, Seeti Maar with Bhumika Chawla and Tottempudi Gopichand. Helmed by Sampath Nandi, the movie is slated to hit the theatres in December 2020. Tamannaaah Bhatia also has Bole Chudiyaan in her kitty.

Also Read | 'It's More Than Just A Horror Film': Samantha Akkineni On Her Next With Ashwin Saravanan

 

 

