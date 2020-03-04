Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Tamannaah's 15 Years In Industry, Calls Her 'firecracker'

Tamannaah Bhatia entered the Indian film industry with the 2005 blockbuster film, Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra. Since then, the actor has come a long way in her career, delivering a wide range of successful films like Baahubali, Devi 2 and Opiri. Recently, the actor celebrated her 15 years in the Indian film industry. As fans are busy showering love and wish on Tamannaah Bhatia, celebrities, too, have congratulated the actor on her illustrious journey. Samantha Akkineni too has shared a heartfelt post for her long-time friend and confidante, Tamannaah Bhatia. Here are the details.

Samantha Akkineni's heartfelt wish for Tamannaah Bhatia

Recently, Samantha Akkineni took to her official Twitter handle to congratulate her long-time friend and Tamannaah Bhatia on completing 15 years of her awe-inspiring journey in the Indian film fraternity. Sharing a collage of stills from Tamnnaah Bhatia’s most-noted works, Samantha Akkineni remarked that Tamannaah Bhatia is nothing but a firecracker onscreen. The actor also added that she has one of the most beautiful faces in the industry. Take a look at the tweet:

15 glorious years ... one of the most beautiful faces ❤️..I know @tamannaahspeaks to be amongst the most hardworking and genuine .. she’s a firecracker on screen and you just can’t take your eyes off of her ... congratulations darling .. here is the common dp #15YearsOfTAMANNAAH pic.twitter.com/018zZEoCjX — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 3, 2020

Fans wish Tamannah Bhatia:

@tamannaahspeaks mam ur role in syera narasimha movie was the most under rated character ever. Ur acting in that was 👏



Congratulations for the 15 years completion continue to impress us mam

And plz do one more film with @Suriya_offl sir in future #unitedwewin pic.twitter.com/dRBNb1832w — NIVRAIN THE ˢᵒᵒʳᵃʳᵃⁱ ᵖᵒᵗᵗʳᵘ (@Nivrain2) March 3, 2020

Love u my Queen sam 😘😘

& congratulations @tamannaahspeaks mam lovely Darling ❤❤#15YearsOfTAMANNAAH — SAMANTHAFANSCLUB💜 (@SamanthaFanFor1) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Tamannah Bhatia was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru along with Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti, Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is currently gearing up for her next film, Seeti Maar with Bhumika Chawla and Tottempudi Gopichand. Helmed by Sampath Nandi, the movie is slated to hit the theatres in December 2020. Tamannaaah Bhatia also has Bole Chudiyaan in her kitty.

