Samantha Akkineni Opts Out Of Nayanthara-starrer Film Because Of Pregnancy?

The two big stars of the South Indian film industry, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni were expected to be seen together in an upcoming film titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie is being directed by Vighnesh Shivan. The film is yet to go on floors. However, fans were in for a shock when rumours of Samantha Akkineni opting out of the film started doing the rounds.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Tamannaah's 15 Years In Industry, Calls Her 'firecracker'

According to an entertainment portal, Samantha Akkineni is pregnant and she has opted out of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal for the same reason. However, it is still unclear if her pregnancy news is true or not. This is not the first instance where the South Indian star is making the headlines because of her pregnancy news.

Also Read | 'It's More Than Just A Horror Film': Samantha Akkineni On Her Next With Ashwin Saravanan

The Theri actor is very vocal about her personal life. She does not shy away on being asked personal questions during media interactions. She is yet to comment on this news of her walking out of Nayanthara-starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and also about her pregnancy.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Speaks About 'Jaanu' Debacle And How It Changed Her Life

Earlier, she had opened up about her pregnancy plans to a leading daily. She had said that when she will have a baby, that baby is going to be her universe. She also talked about how she had huge respect for working mothers. She also said that her childhood wasn’t very rosy and she feels that all adults who haven’t had a pleasant childhood want to give their child everything that they did not have.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni To Turn Host For 'Kodeeswari' Telugu Version?

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander. According to a media report, the shooting for the film is expected to go on floors in April and will be shot majorly in South India.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.